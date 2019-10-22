Another NFL week is in the books and many former Oregon football players took center stage.

Running back Royce Freeman notched his first TD of the season and the 49ers just got even scarier, thanks to defensive geniuses Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner.

Let's recap how all of the Pro Ducks around the NFL did in Week 7:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos:

The Broncos are using a 1-2 punch with Royce Freeman working as the primary back by committee, and it's working for Denver so far.

The former Duck crossed the goal line for the first time the season with a 1-yard touchdown in Denver's opening drive. It was the only touchdown scored by the Broncos in the 30-6 loss.

Arik Armstead/DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers:

San Francisco is 6-0 for the third time in franchise history and former Ducks Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner have been defensive masterminds for the 49ers.

Buckner recorded six tackles (3 solo) on 40 defensive snaps while Armstead had three combined tackles (2 solo) and one sack while playing 37 defensive snaps.

Story continues

6-0. Just having fun with my brothas #stayhungry pic.twitter.com/9tm7IjiXzv — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) October 20, 2019

Troy Hill, LA Rams:

After three-straight losses, the Rams had a bounce-back win over the Falcons on Thursday.

Cornerback Troy Hill played a part in the Rams' defensive effort, compiling four solo tackles while playing 46 defensive snaps.

Kiko Alonso, New Orleans Saints:

Linebacker Kiko Alonso had two tackles while playing 39 defensive snaps in the Saints 36-25 victory over the Bears in Week 8.

More on the Ducks:

Why a healthy Deommodore Lenoir is crucial for Oregon vs. Washington State

Oregon rises in rankings after rivalry win

WSU Coach Mike Leach calls Autzen Stadium 'Middle Earth'

Touchdowns and defensive stops: Pro Ducks are everywhere in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest