Late touchdowns can't lift Hornets over Cardinals

Oct. 8—The Spring Valley Cardinals may have scored four touchdowns Friday night in their 28 — 13 victory over Cadott, but it was the Hornets who got the last word in the game, scoring on a five-yard pass to Nick Fasbender with a mere 21 seconds on the clock.

The Cardinals managed to hold off the Hornets until 8:41 in the third. Then, Cadott quarterback Tristan Drier connected with Connor Roth for a 10-yard touchdown play, and stepped back to watch Peter Weir's kick sale through the uprights for the point after, to make the game 21 — 7 in Spring Valley's favor.

Diego Schmitt scored the second of his two touchdowns for the Cardinals with just 1: 20 left to play.

Schmitt and Coach Ryan Kapping agreed after the game that they knew Cadott was going to be a good team. Schmitt said, "we knew they're a good team, and they were second place in our conference, so you know it was going to be a tough game and we came out and did the best we could and that's what we get for doing it," he said with a nod toward the scoreboard.

Kapping praised Schmitt's performance saying, "Diego always sort of carries a load as the fullback. The junior finished the game with 29 carries, 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Cadott's Easton Goodman countered with 9 Carries, 40 yards, and no touchdowns.

The win leaves Spring Valley atop the Dunn St. Croix standings as the Cardinals turn their attention to second-place Elmwood/Plum City for next week. Both player and coach seemed to relish the opportunity to face the Wolves next Friday. Schmitt indicated he and his teammates are aware of the challenge the Wolves present.

Spring Valley first got on the board with 6:01 on the clock in the second quarter when Cade Stasiek shook free of a nest full of Hornet pursuers to dash 55 yards for the score. His point after kick was good, giving the Cards a 7-0 advantage.

The Cardinals led 14-0 at halftime thanks to a 24-yard pass connection between Wyatt Goveronski and Stasiek with 4:22 play in the opening half.

Stasiek finished the game with a pair of receptions, 48 yards, and one touchdown reception.

The Cardinals tallied 267 yards offensively, while the Hornets recorded 206. The home team was in possession of the ball for 29:14, and the visitors for 18:16.

Cadott caps its conference season next Friday at home against Boyceville.