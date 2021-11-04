Touchdown Wire’s Week 9 NFL Preview Podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and as usual, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield are here to break it all down with tape notes and advanced metrics!

Among the topics discussed this week:

Was Mike White’s historic first start for the Jets about anything more than the Bengals playing a really passive defense? The Colts are about to tell us;

How can the Browns solve the Odell Beckham problem? (Hint: It involves making him more than a decoy on deep passes);

What can the Broncos to to stop a Cowboys offense that is performing at an historic rate no matter who’s playing quarterback?

Now that the Dolphins are “stuck” with Tua Tagovailoa, how can they maximize his strengths and minimize his weaknesses in the structure of their offense?

Why Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen deserves a whole lot of head coach interviews in the offseason, and how Sean Payton must outdo himself with his quarterback situation;

Why we’re all about to remember just how much Lamar Jackson has improved as a pure passer;

Whether the Eagles can continue what has been a rough stretch for Justin Herbert;

Jordan Love or Patrick Mahomes: Which quarterback has more attendant issues at this point in the season? (And yes, we can’t believe we just asked that question);

The one thing that could get the Cardinals bounced right out of the playoffs if they don’t fix it;

How Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing can re-do an offense that has lost its identity without Derrick Henry, and…

Why the Bears should keep Matt Nagy out of the building if they’re to have any hope against the Steelers.

