Touchdown Wire’s Week 5 NFL Preview Podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s time for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, which means it’s also time for the Touchdown Wire Preview Podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield! This week, our intrepid analysts pose the following questions:

  • Why is Russell Wilson a slugger when he should be a volume puncher?

  • Why does Zach Wilson have the worst pre-snap motion stats… maybe ever?

  • Why should the Packers avoid any Cover-0 looks against Joe Burrow?

  • Why do the Steelers keep running that flat pass to Najee Harris on fourth down when it never works?

  • Why can’t the Dolphins decide on an offensive philosophy, and why should we give Richard Sherman after his tough outing against the Patriots?

  • Why is Washington’s defense a complete tire fire?

  • Why is Jalen Hurts leaving so many big plays on the field, and what does the Stephon Gilmore trade tell you about Carolina’s defensive philosophy?

  • Why does Trevor Lawrence not have the head coach he deserves, and can we just be done with the Urban Meyer thing already?

  • Will Mac Jones get off the Chad Pennington plan this season, and why does New England’s 2021 defense look a lot like New England’s 2019 defense (which is a really good thing)?

  • How will the Raiders counter Justin Fields and Bill Lazor’s mercifully great passing plan? (Hint: It’s not with that spot-drop country Cover-3 you guys play all the time).

  • Why should the Browns be concerned about Baker Mayfield all of a sudden?

  • And why are the Bills’ and Cardinals’ defenses leading the way for those teams, above and beyond their high-powered offenses?

Listen to the podcast on BlogTalkRadio:

Or on Spotify:

And watch it on YouTube!

Recommended Stories