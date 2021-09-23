Touchdown Wire’s Week 3 NFL preview podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

Now that we have two full weeks of NFL action in the books, we can start to read a few trends, both good and bad, and get a sense of where teams are. This was the focus of our matchup preview podcast in preparation for Week 3. Among the topics Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar discussed:

Why Davis Mills is totally hosed against the Panthers’ amazing defense, and why it’s not Davis Mills’ fault;

How Washington can continue what has become a worrisome trend regarding one Josh Allen;

Why both Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield might look great in the Bears-Browns matchup;

Why the same could be said for both Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins when the Seahawks take on the Vikings;

Why Matt LaFleur’s insistence on halftime adjustments isn’t a big deal… but the overall state of the Packers’ defense very much is;

How the Chargers can take advantage of the Chiefs’ current glaring weakness;

Why the Patriots aren’t turning Mac Jones loose just yet;

Why the Dolphins should look at Jacoby Brissett in 2016 to get a bead on the Raiders;

Why the Jaguars should never play man coverage, and should especially never do so against Kyler Murray;

And how Jordan Mailata is the name to remember when the Eagles and Cowboys go on Monday night.

