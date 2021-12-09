Touchdown Wire’s Week 14 NFL Preview Podcast

It’s time to get ready for the last month of the season with the Touchdown Wire Week 14 Preview Podcast! This week, Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield get into the following topics, using tape study and advanced metrics:

Why Bill Belichick’s strategy and Josh McDaniels’ adjustments against the Bills were pure genius… and why it would have been entirely different in a weather-neutral situation;

Why the Bills might be the AFC East’s third-best team right now (Helllllooooo, Dolphins);

Why the Vikings are in trouble on defense, no matter who they face;

How the Ravens’ passing game has fallen apart of late, and why it’s about more than Cover-0 blitzes;

Why Urban Meyer and Matt Rhule might want to think about going back to school;

How the Chiefs’ defensive turnaround became the AFC’s sneaky-big story;

How Justin Herbert finally got freed, and what that means for the Chargers;

Why the Bengals would be wise to burn last Sunday’s tape and just move on;

How Zach Wilson let the game come to him against the Eagles, and why that could also work against the Saints;

Why Micah Parsons is the NFL’s most impactful defensive player, and how rare his rookie season really is;

Why Jared Goff’s Offensive Player of the Week week is about to come to an abrupt end against the Broncos;

Why the Bills’ problems extend beyond power-rushing teams, and how the Buccaneers can exploit them; and

Why it’s so important that Sean McVay finally worked with the offense he has, and not the offense he wants.

Listen to the podcast on Omny Studio:

And watch it on YouTube!