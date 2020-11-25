In this week’s episode of the Touchdown Wire NFL Matchup Podcast, Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield ask (and hopefully answer) the following questions:

Can Tampa’s broken passing game be fixed?

How are the Ravens going to deal with a Steelers defense that slapped Lamar Jackson around in Week 8?

Will the Lions, Chargers, and Eagles stop playing so much man coverage and being really bad at it?

Why do people insist that Cam Newton is Bill Belichick’s biggest problem when it’s really Bill Belichick’s defense?

Is Derek Carr a Top-5 quarterback at this pont in time?

Are we taking Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes for granted at this point?

Was benching Tua Tagovailoa the right decision for the Dolphins?

And is it past time to take the Rams’ and Broncos’ defenses quite seriously?

It’s the first bye-less week in a long time, so there’s a lot to get to here. Let’s get rolling with The Touchdown Wire Week 12 NFL Matchup Podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield!