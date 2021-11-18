Touchdown Wire’s Week 11 NFL preview podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

Week 11 of the season is here, and with things starting to define themselves from a postseason perspective, and divisional games taking over very soon, the matchups are more important than ever. So, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield are back with their weekly podcast, featuring all kinds of tape notes and advanced metrics!

This week’s primary topics:

Why everyone needs to calm down about the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr.;

How can the Falcons contend with the Patriots’ improving defense and power-based offense?

How the Bills got effectively creative with their run game last week, and the severe challenges Buffalo’s defense presents for Carson Wentz;

Why Justin Fields vs. the Ravens’ pass defense is an advantage for Fields unless Matt Nagy messes everything up;

Why the Browns’ get-well opportunity against the Lions might not mean much for their season down the road;

Why defense has made the difference for the Packers, and the player who has made that so;

Joe Flacco? What? Why?

How Jalen Hurts’ recent uptick will be desperately needed against the Saints’ dominant defense;

Why Deebo Samuel has been as important to his offense as any player in the NFL;

Is it time to start worrying about Joe Burrow?

Why the Cowboys’ defense will give Patrick Mahomes more trouble than the Raiders’ defense did, and why Dak Prescott is the NFL MVP to date;

Why the Cardinals’ run defense could be their fatal flaw;

When is Joe Lombardi going to realize what he has in Justin Herbert; and

What is going on with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?

Listen to the podcast on Omny Studio:

And on Spotify:

And watch it on YouTube!