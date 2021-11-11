Touchdown Wire’s Week 10 NFL preview podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and as usual, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield break it all down with tape notes and advanced metrics.

On this week’s podcast:

The Cam Newton news came down live during our recording, which means that you get to hear Doug’s Van Halen ringtone;

Doug’s and Mark’s All-Underrated teams for the first half of the season;

Not that it will matter against the Dolphins, but do the Ravens have a fatal flaw with their pass defense?

Why the Cowboys had better watch out against a much-improved Falcons offense;

Why the Saints and Trevor Siemian have a real problem against a Titans defense that has been exceptional over the last month;

How the Jaguars can continue an unexpected defensive stretch against the Colts and Carson Wentz;

Why the Odell-less Browns might have more issues against the Patriots than they did against the Bengals (and where Odell fits best once he decides on a new team);

What’s wrong with the Bills’ offense, and why even the Jets may not provide an easy fix;

Poor, Poor Jared Goff. You have the Steelers this week. Ouch.

Why Tampa Bay-Washington could be a similar game to last season’s wild-card rockfight;

Why it’s time for Chargers OC Joe Lombardi to turn Justin Herbert loose;

How the Eagles can deal with Denver’s deep passing game, and why Jalen Hurts is in for a complicated day against Vic Fangio’s plastering defense;

Why the Packers have offensive problems even if Aaron Rodgers is back;

Why last week’s reductive approach for Patrick Mahomes will not work against the Raiders; and…

Why you really don’t want to be Kyle Shanahan on Monday night.

Listen to the podcast on Omny Studio:

And on Spotify:

And watch it on YouTube!