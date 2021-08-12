The Touchdown Wire Week 1 preseason preview podcast

Football is back, and Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield are back on the pod to discuss it! With a full slate of preseason games from Thursday through Sunday, it’s time to discuss what to watch in every game. Before that, we get into Doug’s recent piece on 15 second-year breakout players, and Mark’s additions to the concept. A lot of guys who didn’t have a preseason in 2020 are ready to make big moves.

After that, we get into the most compelling questions of the start of the 2021 NFL preseason:

How can Josh McDaniels best scheme Mac Jones up for success? And why is the answer to this similar to how Matt Nagy can make things better for Justin Fields?

Is it a big deal that Zach Wilson is making mistakes on purpose in training camp?

Are the Steelers using pre-snap motion just for the heck of it? And can Dwayne Haskins speed things up a little?

Will the Cardinals have a plan for Isaiah Simmons?

The Falcons had just 108 two-tight end snaps last season, but eight touchdowns and two interceptions. With new head coach Arthur Smith and new ultimate weapon Kyle Pitts on board, will Atlanta match that rate in the preseason alone?

How will Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer maximize Trevor Lawrence as a passer? Or, if you’re a longtime Seahawks observer, will they do so at all?

Is it time to worry about Joe Burrow’s recovery? And what the heck is up with Dak Prescott?

What will the Packers finally see in Jordan Love?

Check out the pod for the potential answers to these and many other questions!’

