Touchdown Wire’s way-too-early 2022 offseason NFL power rankings

Here are Touchdown Wire’s way-too-early power rankings from the early stages of the the 2022 NFL offseason:

Texans new head coach Lovie Smith Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 4-13

Promoting Lovie Smith from defensive coordinator to replace David Culley as head coach sure is a bold move. It’s also one that doesn’t instill the most hope when looking at the Texans ahead of a NFL draft that doesn’t have the most inspiring quarterbacks near the top of the draft, either.

2021 record: 3-13-1

Despite not putting together a strong record, Lions head coach Dan Campbell did his best to start changing a broken culture in his first year leading the way. Even though his team was also playing very hard for him in 2021, their record reflects how many holes this team still has.

2021 record: 3-14

The roller coaster that was the Jaguars and ex-coach Urban Meyer in 2021 has ended with Doug Pederson taking over for him. Next up for Jacksonville: Getting Pederson to prove he can mix well with former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as well as proving they can hit on their upcoming top-overall selection at the 2022 NFL draft.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 5-12

Sam Darnold was not the answer but the Panthers are tied to him going forward. He didn’t have much help from his offensive line, but can Carolina trust Darnold to improve in 2022? They probably should not, but what else can they do? How about staying healthy? Lots of question marks keep the Panthers low in this poll.

28. New York Jets

2021 record: 4-13

Zach Wilson flashed but certainly did not do enough in his rookie season. The Jets need to do right by him and keep building around him this offseason if the QB, or franchise, will stand a chance. Good news: At least New York has four picks in the top 38 selections at the upcoming draft.

Story continues

2021 record: 4-13

Brian Daboll is being touted as a smart hire by the Giants. He has a lot of work to do in order to prove that, namely involving quarterback Daniel Jones. Beyond the QB, clearing up salary cap space in order to address other issues around Jones has to happen as well.

2021 record: 7-10

Even if the Seahawks don’t trade quarterback Russell Wilson, they did not look very good in Seattle when he came back from injury. There are holes. Maybe the Seahawks will prove this placement wrong, but this team is certainly one of the hardest teams to read right now. .

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 7-10

While new head coach Matt Eberflus comes from a defensive background, helping QB Justin Fields on offense is a main concern for Chicago’s front office. Wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen are all areas of need… and they need to add in these spots so Fields can show if he’s got it or not.

2021 record: 7-10

The Falcons need a lot of help–but they did still manage to win some games in 2021 and away from home. There’s something there, but addressing concerns in the trenches this offseason is a good starting point. Atlanta still has to figure out what’s happening with wide receiver Calvin Ridley as well. They can’t really afford another hole.

2021 record: 7-10

The Commanders are the first of a few teams that appear to be a “quarterback away from winning.” The problem with football is that finding a QB is much easier said than done. At least Washington has head coach Ron Rivera at the helm, which could attract someone.

2021 record: 9-8

The Saints are in new territory. No coach and no quarterback to lean on. Even when Drew Brees first retired most knew the upcoming answer would be Jameis Winston. Considering how important these two spots within an organization are, New Orleans could go into a freefall if new head coach Dennis Allen can’t tread water in 2022. Winston is a pending free agent and the Saints’ cap situation continues to be poor to boot…

22. Minnesota Vikings

2021 record: 8-9

To Kirk or not to Kirk? New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell must decide exactly this in 2022. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the final year of his contract next season and the Vikings still had a losing record in 2021 despite the talent they clearly have elsewhere. Was that down to the QB? Is other help needed? The Vikings are a curious team.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 record: 9-7-1

The Steelers have pieces in place, but it’s goodbye to Ben Roethlisberger. The quarterback uncertainty in Pittsburgh is a weird one to figure out. The Steelers certainly were not winning because of Roethlisberger, who retired. But can Mason Rudolph do enough to improve on Roethlisberger’s recent output? Will he be worse off? Is another QB going to be added?

19. Denver Broncos

2021 record: 7-10

Another “QB away” from winning team–but it’s expected at this point with the Broncos, right? Denver had a strong defensive output even post-Von Miller and has playmaker in place– is that enough to lure a guy like Aaron Rodgers to town? Maybe former Packers offensive coordinator-turned-Broncos head coach Nate Hackett could do the trick? If that were to happen, Denver would jolt right up this list.

18. Cleveland Browns

2021 record: 8-9

The Browns were a post-playoff disappointment in 2021. However, many truly forget how beaten up quarterback Baker Mayfield was. While the debate on Mayfield’s skills is warranted, Cleveland can expect to get something better from him next year once he’s healthy. They sit near the middle of our poll because of those Mayfield question marks and potential changes to their roster this offseason.

17. Miami Dolphins

2021 record: 9-8

The 2022 season is the Dolphins’ decision time on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami went on a tear to end last year and perhaps that confidence boost gives them a better start next year. The big watch area is free agency considering Miami has the most salary cap in the league, per Spotrac. Expect help for Tagovailoa to arrive– but will it be enough?

15. Las Vegas Raiders

2021 record: 10-7

How does quarterback Derek Carr fit into the plans of new head coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas? Can the Raiders build on the foundation they already have? Those things are up for debate, but we’re huge fans here of how the Raiders overachieved last season. They should have the confidence to do it again.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

15. Philadelphia Eagles

2021 record: 9-8

The Eagles have some young pieces to work with in the likes of QB Jalen Hurts and WR DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia also has $20M in cap space and three first-rounder picks to handle their offseason business with as well. It’s going to be an important for months upcoming in Philly.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 record: 13-4

By now, you know the Buccaneers won’t have Tom Brady as the quarterback retired. However, the Bucs’ needs only just start there. Wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, interior defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, edge defender Jason Pierre-Paul and others need to be re-signed as well. That’s why Tampa has this drop in many polls.

13. Indianapolis Colts

2021 record: 9-8

Even if the Colts move on from quarterback Carson Wentz, this team still put together a winning record and has a top-notch rushing attack behind RB Jonathan Taylor and a talented O-line. Depending on how that huge QB question goes, Indianapolis might have a run in them in 2022.

12. New England Patriots

2021 record: 10-7

The Patriots need to build around rookie QB Mac Jones. He currently does not have the weapons around him to succeed and New England has had a hard time finding those in recent memory. It’s also not guaranteed that Pats defense is going to be as strong as it was in 2021–especially until they figure out the JC Jackson situation at cornerback. The franchise tag looms.

11. Baltimore Ravens

2021 record: 8-9

Don’t sleep on QB Lamer Jackson. The work he did just to get the Ravens to an 8-9 record last season with a completely beaten down locker room around him was impressive. However, Baltimore needs to fix their offensive line in front of him and potentially add a piece in the secondary in order to reclaim itself as a well-rounded roster.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

10. Arizona Cardinals

2021 record: 11-6

An 11-6 record, yes, but the Cardinals ended last year on a big downhill ride. Few in Arizona need reminding of that. To quell those worries, the team needs to make sure QB Kyler Murray is all in after the weird start he has had to the offseason. A next step might be improving the secondary in the desert.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

QB Justin Herbert is very promising. He should slot into the elite tier with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow soon–if he’s not already there. This defense in Los Angeles needs addressing in a few spots, though. Can’t put it all on Herbert every week. Fix some spots, Chargers. Maybe start at cornerback and this team is not far off.

8. San Francisco 49ers

2021 record: 10-7

The Niners are a dang good team and showed us all that in the postseason once again. However, they cannot be put in the top five until we find out what happens under center. It looks like San Fran might go with Trey Lance at quarterback, but as long as the coveted prospect plays decent, the 49ers have a shot again.

7. Tennessee Titans

2021 record: 12-5

The Titans go where Ryan Tannehill takes them. He’s rarely going to blow a game wide open, so the way things are lining up again in Tennessee, the plan is to help the QB. With Julio Jones and AJ Brown in the fold, bringing someone in to master the middle of the field like a tight end could help the Titans remain at the top of the AFC.

6. Dallas Cowboys

2021 record: 12-5

Dan Quinn returning is a big boost for the Dallas Cowboys–and unexpected. If he can guide another successful defensive season in Dallas, the offense with QB Dak Prescott should keep humming along. A lot of consistency and game management questions still sit with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

5. Green Bay Packers

2021 record: 13-4

The Packers are ultimately a top-flight team. But it’s the offseason so now the questions turn to whether or not Green Bay can keep their own around, namely QB Aaron Rodgers (of course) and WR Devante Adams.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7

The Bengals had a widely successful 2021 postseason but their regular season wasn’t perfect considering their record. QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase have built something special and the Cincy defense improved, but that offensive line is another but good. Repairing that is the clearest of all offseason keys.

3. Los Angeles Rams

2021 record: 12-5

The Rams have a foundation that will remain intact for 2022 so it should come as no surprise to see them near the top. That group includes QB Matthew Starr, WR Cooper Kupp, CB Jalen Ramsey and probably DT Aaron Donald. While Los Angeles is very talented, there were a few teams that still outrank them here…

2. Buffalo Bills

2021 record: 11-6

This Bills roster might be the top one in the NFL in terms of lineups that don’t have a glaring need. Trying to find one is difficult. However, there’s still a few spots on this roster that might need a little seasoning to get them over the top. Among those: Cornerback depth, the offensive line, and sprinkle in a D-lineman. The Bills are so very close to bringing it all together.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record: 12-5

The Chiefs have all the pieces still in place on offense. QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce. The only place for Kansas City that really under preformed in 2021 was their defensive front. It’s not always a quick fix there and maybe a playmaker on offense or defense could help, but it’s an extremely good foundation moving forward in KC.

1

1