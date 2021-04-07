Touchdown Wire’s top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

With the 2021 NFL draft right around the corner (April 29!), it’s time for Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar to watch a bunch of tape, grab a bunch of advanced metrics, and decide which of the 2021 draft prospects are the most ready for the NFL. From that process, we have our position lists for multiple positions. After that, Mark and Doug put their heads together and will give you their Top 50 overall. Look for that soon, but in the meantime, here are their position lists — an ever-expanding group through the next couple weeks.

The top 11 quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft class

Mark puts up his Top 11 quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence is at the top, but who else is ready for the pros at the game’s most challenging position?

The top 11 running backs in the 2021 NFL draft class

Doug has his top 11 running backs. There’s a lot of scheme-specific talent here, and in North Carolina’s Javonte Williams, one player who would excel just about anywhere.

The top 14 receivers in the 2021 NFL draft class

The 2021 receiver class is so loaded, Mark had to go post-Spinal Tap — past 11, all the way to 14!

The top 11 tight ends in the 2021 NFL draft class

The 2021 tight end class is well-known as Kyle Pitts and Everybody Else. Here’s Mark on how Everybody Else can also help NFL teams.

The top 11 offensive tackles in the 2021 NFL draft class

The top of the offensive tackle class in 2021 consists of Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater — two scheme-transcendent talents. Beyond that, there’s a lot of potential, if you’re willing to coach ’em up and be patient.

