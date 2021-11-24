Touchdown Wire’s Thanksgiving Day preview podcast

Thanksgiving Day is near, and that means it’s time for NFL football! Also, the Lions and the Bears! With that in mind, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield are here to preview the three Turkey Day games on the slate, for better or worse.

First, Mark and Doug give their holiday cooking and eating tips (it’s a marathon, not a sprint, kids!), and Mark reveals the tremendous culinary challenge he’s about to face.

And then, the football! Among the topics discussed:

A few reasons to actually be thankful for the Lions-Bears matchup, and whether Detroit and Chicago respectively should hang on to Jared Goff and Khalil Mack;

Why the Raiders-Cowboys matchup could be more of a rock fight than a shootout, and why the “blueprint” talk surrounding Dak Prescott has gained legitimate steam; and…

What do you do if you’re Sean Payton, and you may be short your top two running backs and both starting tackles, and you have to deal with the Bills’ awesome pass defense?

Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers and listeners!