Touchdown Wire shares projected first-round 2024 NFL draft landing spot for Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

The 2023 NFL draft was a great one for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Four players came off the board within the draft’s top 85 picks, including a pair of Hawkeyes as first-round selections.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness came off the board first to the Green Bay Packers with pick No. 13. Then, Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jack Campbell was taken No. 18 overall by the Detroit Lions.

The Lions liked that pick at No. 18 so much that they went ahead and doubled down on Hawkeyes with tight end Sam LaPorta in the second round at No. 34 overall.

Finally, the Denver Broncos selected Iowa cornerback Riley Moss in the third round with pick No. 83.

Now, as the calendar heads into the summer months and churns toward the 2023 college football season, there’s all sorts of 2024 NFL draft projections that are beginning to surface.

One thing will be a commonality across most 2024 NFL mock drafts: Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean is a budding star and he’s going high in the draft somewhere. Immediately after the 2023 NFL draft concluded, there was already a smattering of 2024 mock drafts that had DeJean’s name littered all over them.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire just revealed his latest 2024 NFL mock draft. Guess what? There’s Cooper DeJean again.

This time, it’s DeJean projected to the Minnesota Vikings with pick No. 18. Depending on how things play out there contractually, DeJean might be teaming up with a former Hawkeye under that scenario.

Just ahead of last season’s NFL trade deadline, former Hawkeye and Detroit Lion tight end T.J. Hockenson was dealt to the Vikings. Minnesota executed the fifth-year option on Hockenson, so he remains under contract with the Vikings through the 2023 season until he’s due to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

DeJean enjoyed a magical first season starting with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 209 pound corner racked up 75 tackles and five interceptions, three of which he took to the house for pick-sixes. DeJean also registered 13 pass breakups and three tackles for loss.

For his efforts, DeJean was named a first-team All-Big Ten defensive selection by the league’s media and a second-team All-Big Ten choice by the league’s coaches.

DeJean will headline a defensive backfield that features fellow starting corner Jermari Harris, safeties Xavier Nwankpa and Quinn Schulte and CASH Sebastian Castro.

