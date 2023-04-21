Touchdown Wire sends Vikings talented cornerback in mock draft

Cornerback is still a need for the Minnesota Vikings heading into the NFL draft. They don’t have a lot of depth at the position and getting a player in the first round isn’t the worst idea.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar sent the Vikings a talented cornerback in his latest mock draft in South Carolina’s Cam Smith.

The Vikings need cornerbacks even after acquiring Byron Murphy, and with Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, they’ll need guys who can press and move with receivers all over the field. Smith projects well as an NFL prospect because he does just about everything well, but there are enough positive examples of aggressive coverage on his tape to make him an instant and natural fit in Flores’s schemes, which often force cornerbacks to play on zero-blitz islands.

Smith is a great fit for this defense and Farrar hits the nail on the head. He is aggressive and his length makes him dangerous in doing so.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire