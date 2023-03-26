Touchdown Wire says the Broncos made an expensive mistake in free agency

In the latest episode of Touchdown Wire’s 4-Down Territory podcast, Doug Farrar criticized the Denver Broncos for their signing of right tackle Mike McGlinchey during free agency.

Here is Farrar’s written commentary from the podcast notes:

The Denver Broncos were already dealing with the biggest contractual albatross in NFL history with their current quarterback. I have no earthly clue what they were thinking when they gave former 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey a five-year, $87.5 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. Through his career, McGlinchey has been a good, not great, player, and given the importance of right-side protection in any offense led by Russell Wilson, that’s a lot of cash to give a guy who does it pretty well – but not at a top-tier level.

Farrar made it know that he did not approve of the signing right after it happened by giving the Broncos a “D” grade for the move. Clearly, he thinks Denver overpaid for the right tackle.

Now it’ll be up to McGlinchey to prove Farrar wrong.

