Touchdown Wire ranks Giants’ Andrew Thomas among 5 best OTs in NFL

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was once teetering on the edge of being a bust.

Those days are behind him. Thomas is now considered one of the best at the position in the NFL. Last year, he was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

In Touchdown Wire’s latest rankings of the 11 best offensive tackles, Thomas came in fifth overall behind only San Francisco’s Trent Williams, Lane Johnson of Philadelphia, Miami’s Terron Armstead and Laremy Tunsil of Houston.

Thomas, after a disastrous rookie season, has come a long way and is fulfilling the promise the Giants saw in him coming out of Georgia.

Doug Farrar outlines Thomas’ steady progression and improvement as he enters his fourth NFL season.

In his second season, despite the fact that he was in a garbage fire of an offense “designed” by the trio of Joe Judge, Jason Garrett, and Freddie Kitchens, Thomas cut his sacks allowed all the way down to two. Under the thermonuclear improvement presented by new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in 2022, Thomas continued the good work — he gave up four sacks, three quarterback hits, and 16 quarterback hurries. Only two of those sacks, along with three hits and 10 hurries, came in True Pass Sets.

Thomas should only get better with time and the Giants will likely look to extend him past his fifth-year option year of 2024.

