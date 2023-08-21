Touchdown Wire ranks Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as NFL’s best

Touchdown Wire has been compiling a list of the top players in the NFL at every position and revealed a quarterback ranking on Sunday that put Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes as the league’s best signal caller.

While this should come as no surprise to Chiefs fans who have borne witness to Mahomes’ excellence in recent years, the accomplishment shouldn’t go unnoticed. The reigning MVP manages to wow observers in nearly every game that he plays, and also ranked in the top spot on the NFL 100 list earlier in August.

Mahomes is poised to defend Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII title in 2023 as he looks to win consecutive championships for the first time in his career. This lofty goal would be overkill for any other quarterback in the league, but Mahomes is chasing greatness as he enters his seventh season as the Chiefs’ starting signal-caller, so anything short of a Super Bowl repeat will be considered a failure.

