Touchdown Wire’s All-Preseason Team

Throughout the off-season, NFL players put in hours and hours of work. They lift weights for hours on end. They hone their craft by throwing with receivers, or running routes against defenders, or working on blocking or pass-rushing techniques at events like Duke Manyweather’s “OL Masterminds.” All for one reason and only one reason.

To earn a spot on the prestigious Touchdown Wire All-Preseason Team.

Of course, players also put in the work to earn roster spots, or starting jobs, or to put their teams in position to win something that actually matters, like a Lombardi Trophy. Still, there were some players, many of them rookies, who really stood out this preseason.

To honor them, we introduce the 2021 Touchdown Wire All-Preseason Team.

Quarterback: Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

There were a number of intriguing quarterback battles that played out over this course of this pre-season, many of which involved one of the five first-round rookie quarterbacks. While Mac Jones, who won the New England Patriots starting job, turned in an impressive performance over the past few weeks and is worthy of a selection here, we turn to Jameis Winston. Winston won the starting job with a commanding performance over the Jacksonville Jaguars, an outing in which he threw for a pair of touchdowns. In that game Winston showed the ability to decipher defenses from a mental standpoint and put the football where it needed to be, when it needed to be there: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrPMssXOS0Y

Running back: Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Perhaps no running back put in a better performance over the slate of preseason games than New England Patriots rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. The Oklahoma product led the NFL in rushing yardage (217), rushing touchdowns (five) and tied for the longest run from scrimmage with this 91-yard scamper against Washington: https://twitter.com/GeorgeBalekji/status/1426010409048412162 Stevenson's combination of power and finesse makes him an intriguing option in the crowded Patriots' backfield. Now, with the trade of Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams there is perhaps room for Stevenson to take on more of a role for New England this season. Regardless of how the future shakes out, Stevenson had one heck of a preseason campaign.

Wide receiver: Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints

As previously noted, Jameis Winston likely locked up th starting quarterback job in New Orleans with a pair of touchdown passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the receiving end of both passes was Marquez Callaway. Both receptions were highlight-reel moments. First was this touchdown on a deep post route, with Callaway somehow pulling in this throw while fighting off the defender in coverage (and drawing the flag for pass interference): https://twitter.com/TreyWallace_/status/1429962920075612161 Then Callaway got back into the end zone with this touchdown reception on the go route: https://twitter.com/ffb_victoria/status/1429967595579625478 With Michael Thomas sidelined with a foot injury, and beginning the season on the physically unable to perform list, the Saints will need to find production in the passing game from the receiver position. Callaway's performance this preseason makes him the favorite to grow into that role.

Tight end: Jesper Horsted, Chicago Bears

Given all the talented tight ends in the NFL today, it was little-known Jesper Horsted of the Chicago Bears who led all TEs with three touchdown receptions over the preseason. Horsted caught six passes for 113 yards and the three scores over the preseason games, earning a spot as one of five tight ends making the Bears' 53-man roster. Horsted also averaged 18.8 yards per reception over the three games, and it was this highlight-reel catch of a throw from Justin Fields that had the entire NFL world buzzing over the past weekend: https://twitter.com/NFFootballTR/status/1432039570686849033 When training camp began Horsted was considered a long-shot to make the final Chicago roster. but his impressive preseason earned him not only a roster spot, but this highly coveted honor of a Touchdown Wire All-Preseason Team selection.

Offensive tackle: Yosh Nijman, Green Bay Packers

One of my favorite players to study over the preseason was offensive tackle Yosh Nijman with the Green Bay Packers. Thanks to the work Nijman put in over the three games, he earned a spot on the final 53-man roster in Green Bay. According to Pro Football Focus, Nijman played 157 snaps in the preseason, allowing one charted sack and two charted quarterback pressures. Nijman stood out both in pass protection, and in the running game. Take this play against the Buffalo Bills, where the left tackle uses an aggressive pass set to neutralize the edge defender: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/NijmanPass.mp4">[/video] But he also flashed in the run game, as he does here on this Duo run play working first against the edge defender before getting to the next level: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/NijmanRun.mp4">[/video] His performance earned Nijman one of nine roster spots given to offensive linemen in Green Bay. While it was not enough to earn a starting job, his performance is worth a Touchdown Wire All-Preseason selection.

Interior offensive line: Kevin Dotson, Pittsburgh Steelers

After reports that guard Kevin Dotson arrived at training camp a bit "out of shape," Dotson settled in and had a tremendous preseason in the interior of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line. Pro Football Focus gave Dotson an overall grade of 91.1 for his preseason work, second-highest among offensive guards. Dotson played 120 offensive snaps, allowing just one charted quarterback hurry. He also looked dominant at times in the run game: https://twitter.com/Steelersdepot/status/1431649558744817664 (Our pals at Steelers Depot seem to be having some fun with the rumors about his form at the start of training camp). The Steelers are relying on Dotson to lock down the left guard spot vacated by Matt Feiler, who started 13 games at that position last season before suffering an injury that cut his 2020 campaign short. With Feiler signing with the Los Angeles Chargers this spring, Dotson was the first choice to replace him. This performance in training camp solidified his spot in that role.

Edge defender: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This was a fascinating rookie class of pass rushers to study, and one of the more polarizing prospects was Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The Washington pass rusher, who opted-out of the 2020 season due to COVID, was selected at the end of the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For some, that seemed like a bit of a reach, but perhaps an understandable one given that the Buccaneers were coming off a Super Bowl win and had brought most of their players back. But over the course of training camp, Tyron-Shoyinka lived up to that first-round billing. He notched six total pressures on just 38 charted pass rushing snaps, adding a pair of sacks, a quarterback hit and three quarterback hurries. On this first sack Tyron-Shoyinka wins against fellow rookie Dillon Radunz with a speed move on the right tackle: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/TyronDip.mp4">[/video] Then on this sack against the Houston Texans, Tyron-Shoyinka gets pressure with power, but the sack is the result of his effort: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/TyronTwo.mp4">[/video] "JTS," as Buccaneers fans are starting to call him, shined in this preseason. He looks poised to indeed live up to that first-round billing.

Interior defensive line: Malik McDowell, Cleveland Browns

Perhaps one of the best stories of the entire preseason is the rebirth of defensive lineman Malik McDowell. A second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL draft, McDowell never played a down for the organization. He was involved in an ATC accident prior to training camp and missed the entire season due to his injuries. McDowell also was arrested twice during that first year, once for operating under the influence and another time for disorderly conduct. After subsequent arrests, including an arrest for assault and resisting arrest, McDowell eventually was sentenced to 11 months in prison in November of 2019. He was cleared medically to return to the sport, and signed with the Cleveland Browns in May. He was dominant at times this preseason, notching a pair of sacks and four pressures: https://twitter.com/TheOBRFilmBDN/status/1432417919716167684 With everything the Browns have put in place defensively, having McDowell back to playing form and providing this kind of push in the interior might be the final piece to a revamped Cleveland defense.

Linebacker: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had one clear vision as they approached the offseason: Rebuild the defense. It started with the selection of linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of the draft. So far, the returns are great for Parsons. The Cowboys have used him in a few different roles, both as a pass rusher on the interior and the edge as well as a more traditional off-ball linebacker, but Parsons has demonstrated that he could be essential to the Cowboys' chances this season. On just 43 total snaps this preseason, Parsons notched a quarterback hurry, seven tackles, a pair of assists and an NFL passer rating of just 71.5 when targeted in the passing game. His play certainly had people paying attention: https://twitter.com/PFF_Mike/status/1433133533061582859 https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431300482606194691 And it has us at Touchdown Wire paying attention as well.

Cornerback: Elijah Molden, Tennessee Titans

One of the more annoying aspects of Football Twitter during the preseason is when analysts take victory laps on players who perform well against opponents who might be cut a few days later. So allow me to take a victory lap of my own, on cornerback Elijah Molden. The defender was one of "My Guys" this draft cycle, a player who I came to at the end of the draft process whose passion for the game came through on film, and rekindled my own love for the sport at a moment during the calendar year when energy levels are at a bare minimum:

I came to Molden late in the process, and he was probably in the final group of the hundreds of prospects I have watched for this draft cycle. Beaten down by the weight of draft season I turned on his film…and rediscovered why what I get to do for a living is an incredibly fun job. Watching Molden fly around the field rekindled the passion for this game and if it clouded my evaluation of him a bit, I do not care in the least. He is a fascinating player to watch and his usage in 2020 where he saw time at safety, particularly in the game against Stanford, has me thinking about the versatility he offers at the next level.

Molden was a standout performer this preseason, both in coverage and as a blitzer. This sack was one of the plays of the entire month of August: https://twitter.com/MikeMiracles/status/1429266495109009412 And he offers the potential to turn around a defense that struggled a year ago: https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1433044054422573060

Safety: Richard LeCounte III, Cleveland Browns

Last year the Cleveland Browns lacked a true free safety, someone who could range from sideline-to-sideline and play that post-safety role in single-high coverages. As part of their defensive overhaul the organization added one of the better players in the game at that position in free agency, bringing John Johnson III over from the Los Angeles Rams. But they also drafted Richard LeCounte III out of Georgia, who suffered injuries in a motorbiking accident at the end of his final season with the Bulldogs. That injury hampered his preparation for the draft and his performance at the Georgia Pro Day was, in a word, awful. But LeCounte has impressed this preseason, and earned a roster spot with his play. Take this pass breakup against the Atlanta Falcons:

[video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/LecountePBUAtlanta.mp4">[/video] LeCounte drives on this throw, showcasing the kind of range necessary for the position, and almost grabs what would have been his third interception of the preseason. His previous two came on end-of-game Hail Mary throws, but also showcased his range. Johnson is the present at free safety for the Browns, but LeCounte, thanks to his play this preseason, looks like the future.

