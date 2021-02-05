Touchdown Wire predicts Tua Tagovailoa winds up with the Texans in 2021

From the quarterback’s perspective, landing with a team looking to take a longer-term approach at becoming competitive is likely the ideal situation. As we saw last year, Tagovailoa struggled in acclimating to life in the NFL. There was a tension between what the offense needed to do to win games, and what the offense could do with Tagovailoa under center. That led to some losses, Tagovailoa getting pulled from games for Ryan Fitzpatrick, and a franchise caught between what it could be, and what it wanted to be.

That would not be the case in Houston, where Tagovailoa could be part of a young nucleus being built around him and the assets acquired as part of a Watson trade. If, hypothetically, the Texans acquire Miami’s pair of first-round picks in this draft, that is an immediate injection of talent. (For example, in the Touchdown Wire Mock Draft 2.0 that deal was indeed made, and the Texans were able to draft Ja’Marr Chase in the third spot, and Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai at 18 to pair with J.J. Watt at the front of their defense.

As it stands right now, the Texans do not pick until 67.