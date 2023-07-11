Touchdown Wire’s pre-camp power rankings: Where do the Giants land?

Touchdown Wire ranked the New York Giants 15th in the latest power rankings entering training camp.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll brought a lot of energy and offensive prowess to this Giants team, and quarterback Daniel Jones capitalized. With another year in the system, the maturation of Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the addition of more fire power, there is little reason to think the Giants will regress. It will once again come down to the right arm of Daniel Jones.

This is a fair ranking for a team who has made the playoffs only once in the last five seasons. However, there is no reason to think that Big Blue can not outperform that placement.

For starters, they ended up as a top-eight team in the NFL last season after advancing to the divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The team did this despite being plagued with injuries all season and lacking offensive-receiving weapons.

Now with the addition of Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, and Jalin Hyatt Big Blue has given Daniel Jones even more firepower to work with. The team is also bringing back every major offensive piece from last season so with an extra year in Mike Kafka’s offense one can only hope for improvement.

As for the defensive side of the ball, the Giants drafted Deonte Banks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to be the other field cornerback alongside Adoree’ Jackson. The defense also dealt with a plethora of injuries last season so hopefully, some luck can be on their side there.

Finally, New York can expect some development from their young guys like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Isaiah Hodgins, Evan Neal, and Cor’Dale Flott who all showed promise last season.

