The Touchdown Wire podcast with NFL analyst Brian Baldinger

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

The Touchdown Wire podcast returns with special guest Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, FOX Sports, NFL Films, and several other outlets!

Brian and I talked about:

  • His involvement with the CoachTube website;

  • What it was like working with Steve Sabol at NFL Films;

  • The most interesting schematic trends in the NFL today;

  • How Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Carson Wentz will fare with their new teams;

  • The advent of quick game in the NFL, and how that’s changed how offensive lines work;

  • The toughest transitions for college offensive linemen coming into the NFL…

And much more! Follow Brian on Twitter at @BaldyNFL, where you can find his “Baldy’s Breakdowns,” and check out his work at CoachTube.

Watch the podcast on YouTube:

Listen to the podcast on BlogTalk Radio:

Feeds to Spotify and iTunes coming as soon as they propagate!

