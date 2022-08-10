Touchdown Wire’s NFL power rankings podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Mark Schofield
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield get you ready for the 2022 NFL preseason and regular season with a look at every NFL team through the view of Doug’s recent power rankings, and where every team stands as they come into the new campaign. We have separated teams into tiers:
Total rebuilds: Falcons, Bears, Jaguars, Panthers, Seahawks, Giants, Lions.
Feisty, but not there yet: Jets, Texans
WTF? Patriots, Cardinals, Dolphins, Commanders
Possible playoff teams with major concerns: Steelers, Vikings, Colts, Titans, Saints
The Deshaun Watson category: Browns
Great, if everything goes right: Eagles, Raiders, Cowboys
One potentially fatal flaw away: Chargers, Ravens, 49ers, Packers
Have to take them absolutely seriously: Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bengals, Broncos, Rams
Who’s going to stop them? Bills
Check it out in the link below, and enjoy the new season!
On BlogTalk Radio: