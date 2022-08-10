Touchdown Wire’s NFL power rankings podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield get you ready for the 2022 NFL preseason and regular season with a look at every NFL team through the view of Doug’s recent power rankings, and where every team stands as they come into the new campaign. We have separated teams into tiers:

Total rebuilds: Falcons, Bears, Jaguars, Panthers, Seahawks, Giants, Lions. Feisty, but not there yet: Jets, Texans WTF? Patriots, Cardinals, Dolphins, Commanders Possible playoff teams with major concerns: Steelers, Vikings, Colts, Titans, Saints The Deshaun Watson category: Browns Great, if everything goes right: Eagles, Raiders, Cowboys One potentially fatal flaw away: Chargers, Ravens, 49ers, Packers Have to take them absolutely seriously: Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bengals, Broncos, Rams Who’s going to stop them? Bills

