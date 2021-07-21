The Touchdown Wire NFL podcast with running back LeSean McCoy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In today’s episode of the Touchdown Wire’s NFL podcast, Doug Farrar talks with veteran running back LeSean McCoy about a number of topics.

  • His Shades of Greatness foundation, which touches on everything from ALS research to community outreach in multiple cities, to real estate development in outreach zones;

  • What his NFL future looks like, and which teams would present the best fit;

  • What he brings to a locker room;

  • His experiences with the last two Super Bowl champs — the 2019 Chiefs and the 2020 Buccaneers;

  • How running backs can “matter” in today’s NFL;

  • What you may not know about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes;

  • How Andy Reid’s offenses have changed over the years;

  • McCoy’s own Hall of Fame prospects down the road, and the legacy he wants to leave.

Listen to the podcast on BlogTalk Radio:

Watch it on YouTube:

Recommended Stories