The Touchdown Wire NFL podcast with running back LeSean McCoy
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In today’s episode of the Touchdown Wire’s NFL podcast, Doug Farrar talks with veteran running back LeSean McCoy about a number of topics.
His Shades of Greatness foundation, which touches on everything from ALS research to community outreach in multiple cities, to real estate development in outreach zones;
What his NFL future looks like, and which teams would present the best fit;
What he brings to a locker room;
His experiences with the last two Super Bowl champs — the 2019 Chiefs and the 2020 Buccaneers;
How running backs can “matter” in today’s NFL;
What you may not know about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes;
How Andy Reid’s offenses have changed over the years;
McCoy’s own Hall of Fame prospects down the road, and the legacy he wants to leave.
Listen to the podcast on BlogTalk Radio:
Watch it on YouTube: