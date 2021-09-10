The Touchdown Wire NFL podcast with Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently sat down with Troy Polamalu, former Steelers safety and 2020 first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, to discuss a number of topics:

Troy’s involvement in the #NeverNotWorking campaign with Head & Shoulders and Fiverr;

How his inimitable playing style worked for him;

What it meant to him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, especially on the first ballot, and with so many Steelers great also getting inducted;

How he recovered from COVID;

Why Mike Tomlin, Bill Cowher, and Dick LeBeau have been pivotal influencers in Troy’s life and NFL career;

How he became the precursor to the modern “do-it-all” safety in an era when that wasn’t often done;

Why he took a break from football after his retirement, and what has brought him back to the game;

What he thinks of the safeties in the NFL today, and why he believes that they have to do more than ever before.

Listen to the podcast on BlogTalk Radio: