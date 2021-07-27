The Touchdown Wire NFL Podcast with Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier

In this episode of the Touchdown Wire NFL Podcast, we talk with Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier of Football Outsiders about the history of the site, their advanced metrics, the new Football Outsiders Almanac (go buy it, kids!), and their player and team projections for the 2021 NFL season.

Among the topics discussed:

In a world where advanced metrics are everywhere, how has it changed what FO (the originators of a lot of this) does?

Why FO is unexpectedly high on some teams (Seahawks, Saints), and unexpectedly low on others (Browns, Chargers)

What FO’s projections say about bouncebacks for teams that had rotten injury luck the year before (Hello, 49ers!)

Why Kliff Kingsbury needs to stop exercising his internal Chip Kelly.

Whether Lamar Jackson is what he is, or whether he’ll take a big leap as a passer in 2021.

Why Aaron is picking the Cowboys to go to the Super Bowl (!).

Why Carson Wentz is a flower, and Jared Goff is a JUGS machine.

Why the Patriots might have a bigger uptick on defense than offense this season.

All this and more with two of the smartest football guys around!

Listen to the podcast on BlogTalk Radio:

Watch on YouTube: