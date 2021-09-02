The Touchdown Wire NFL Podcast: Doug and Mark name their All-Preseason teams!

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the latest episode of the Touchdown Wire NFL Podcast, Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield name their All-Preseason Teams, and discuss New England’s quarterback situation ahead of the 2021 regular season. With a bye week to contend with, let’s talk preseason stars!

Mark’s list is already up on Touchdown Wire:

Touchdown Wire’s All-Preseason Team

  • How Jameis Winston won the job, how Sean Payton could save him, and why Marquez Callaway looks primed to help;

  • Why the Malik McDowell Rehabilitation Tour could be a real thing;

  • Why Elijah Molden could save Tennessee’s pass defense;

  • Why the Ravens don’t need to look for a backup quarterback;

  • Why two Packers offensive linemen could compete for starting reps based on strong preseasons;

  • Why “Rhamondre” is the name to know in Foxboro;

  • Why Justin Fields should be the Bears’ starting quarterback, and everybody seems to know that except for Matt Nagy;

  • Why the Steelers’ rebuilt offensive line might not be a problem, and how Pat Freiermuth could live up to his “Baby Gronk” nickname;

  • And the rich get richer, as the Bucs have two standout new defenders.

Listen to the podcast on BlogTalk Radio:

Or on Spotify:

And watch it on YouTube:

Recommended Stories