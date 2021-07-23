The Touchdown Wire NFL podcast with coach/offensive innovator June Jones

In this episode of the Touchdown Wire NFL Podcast, Doug Farrar talks with longtime NCAA/CFL/NFL coach and offensive innovator June Jones. Among the topics discussed:

Jones’ work with the CoachTube website. On CoachTube, Jones offers football coaching courses for his famous Air Raid/Run-and-Shoot offenses;

How he took the Run-and-Shoot principles he learned from Mouse Davis and took them to the NFL;

How the concepts he brought to the NFL in the 1980s have shown up in different iterations in just about every modern NFL offense;

How Jones’ teams were very much ahead of the game with option routes;

His thoughts on Warren Moon and Jeff George;

Why the 1977 Falcons’ “Grits Blitz” defense gave the 1985 Bears their paradigm for the 46 defense;

Why Mac Jones is his top quarterback in the 2021 draft class.

Listen to the podcast on BlogTalk Radio:

Watch the podcast on YouTube: