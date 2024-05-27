Touchdown Wire names Chargers’ most underrated player ahead of 2024 season

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar named each NFL team’s most underrated player ahead of the 2024 season. For the Chargers, Farrar listed wide receiver Joshua Palmer under this category.

Here is what Farrar had to say:

That dink-and-dunk approach has also done receiver Josh Palmer no favors. Selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Tennessee, Palmer is a big (6′ 1¼”, 210-pound) target who can singe cornerbacks and safeties downfield when given the chance. Last season, even under those circumstances, Palmer had seven deep catches on 14 targets for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Some players are underrated simply because their coaches aren’t in the mood to let them show what they can do best. Hopefully, that changes for the Chargers this season.

Palmer, the 2021 third-round pick, has 143 career catches for 1,703 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

Palmer stepped up when Keenan Allen and Mike Williams dealt with injuries in 2022, tallying 72 receptions for 769 yards and three scores across 16 games. Last season, he had a career-high 58.1 yards per game but was sidelined six games by a knee injury.

Palmer routinely creates separation for himself and makes big grabs down the field, something that he will need to continue this season as the offense looks to balance the pass and what is supposed to be a dominant run game.

Furthermore, this is the final year of Palmer’s rookie deal so it’s important that he stays healthy and produces to get an extension next offseason.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire