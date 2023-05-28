Touchdown Wire mock draft has three Penn State players in first round in 2024

When Olumuyiwa Fashanu announced his decision to return to Penn State for one more season, many were surprised by the news. After all, Fshanue had been projected to be a possible first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But a return for another year of college football could actually boost his overall draft outlook according to a new mock draft from Touchdown Wire.

Touchdown Wire’s latest way-too-early mock draft has Fashanu being the fourth overall pick in next season’s NFL draft, with the Indianapolis Colts being the team in the fourth spot of the draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Colts drafting an offensive lineman with a first-round pick would seem to make some sense given the team just drafted a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 draft with Anthony Richardson out of Florida. The Colts didn’t add any offensive line help in the 2023 draft until the fourth round with Blake Freeland out of BYU. The Colts also drafted Jake Witt from Michigan in the seventh round, which likely means the team will be more vested in beefing up the offensive line in the 2024 NFL draft.

If this mock draft holds true, Fashanu would be the second non-quarterback selected in the 2024 draft and the second Big Ten player chosen in the first four picks. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is projected as the first overall pick (by the Arizona Cardinals). Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. would also go to the Cardinals with the second overall pick (from the Houston Texans). North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is projected to go third overall, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before Fashanu goes off the board.

Fashanu is not the only Penn State player in the first round of this new mock draft from Touchdown Wire. Cornerback Kalen King also makes an appearance in the first round with the New England Patriots using the 12th overall pick to select one of the nation’s top cornerbacks in college football. The Chicago Bears actually get the first cornerback off the board with the 11th pick on Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama, but it seems the case is there to be made that King is unquestionably one of the best cornerbacks on the big board.

Adding to the first-round selections is edge rusher Chop Robinson. Touchdown Wire has Robinson returning closer to home as the Baltimore Ravens are slated to use the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to bring the Maryland native back home to play professional football. Honestly, that feels like a perfect fit too, and Robinson would join former Penn State first-round pick Odafe Oweh on the Baltimore defense.

Advertisement

Check out the full first-round mock draft from Touchdown Wire. We’ll keep tabs on how Penn State’s players move up and down throughout the mock draft process leading up to next spring’s NFL draft.

More PSU in NFL!

Sean Clifford shows off his brand new official Green Bay Packers jersey Sean Clifford works through first mini camp with Packers Micah Parsons sat courtside for Sixers' playoff victory over Celtics Former Penn State safety John Reid signs with new NFL team Former Penn State offensive lineman signed by Super Bowl champs

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire