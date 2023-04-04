Touchdown Wire’s latest 3-round draft has 3 Gators mentioned

The 88th annual edition of the 2023 NFL draft, which kicks off on April 27 and runs until April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, is rapidly approaching. With the selection order firmly in place, the sports media has been regularly publishing its respective mock draft updates, including Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, who submitted his latest three-round mock draft projections on Tuesday.

Florida football has three players on the list, headlined by stand-out quarterback Anthony Richardson, who Farrar expects to be selected fourth overall by the Baltimore Ravens via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Here is the lowdown on that projection.

The Ravens recover from losing the NFL’s most explosively athletic quarterback by starting the clock on the NFL’s new most explosively athletic quarterback. Nice work if you can get it, while grabbing two first-round picks in the process. We all know that Richardson has some work to do as a passer, but the athletic potential is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in a quarterback prospect, and if there’s one organization with a recent history of successfully working with a young quarterback to make the most of those gifts while developing the nuances of the position, it would be the Ravens.

Next up is offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence who made it through his entire four-year collegiate career without allowing a single sack. Farrar expects him to be selected with the first pick of the second round at No. 32 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers with a pick acquired via trade with the Chicago Bears.

Last, but not least, is defensive lineman Gervon Dexter whose versatility is unquestioned but the results on the field still leave something to be desired. Farrar has him taken by the Cleveland Browns with a pick acquired via trade with the New York Jets at No. 74 overall.

Previous UF alumni taken in the first round of the draft are cornerback Kaiir Elam (2022, No. 23), tight end Kyle Pitts (2021, No. 4), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (2021, No. 20) and cornerback CJ Henderson (2020, No. 9).

