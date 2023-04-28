Touchdown Wire’s instant draft grade for Anthony Richardson pick

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was the first former member of the Florida Gators to be selected on Thursday night when the Indianapolis Colts made him the fourth overall pick — highest since Kyle Pitts in 2021 — in the 2023 NFL draft. The Gainesville native gives the Orange and Blue a first-day pick for the fourth-straight year and also continues a streak of having an alumnus taken in every draft of the common era.

On Friday following the first round, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar graded out 31 selections on Thursday night, including Richardson. Here is the grade he assigned the UF alumnus’ pick along with his justification.

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida. Grade: B

Yes, Richardson needs development as a pure passer after just one season as a starter with the Florida Gators. But new Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen can take the QB run game he had with Jalen Hurts and push it to an entirely new level with Richardson, who presents measurables at the position we have absolutely never seen before.

The NFL draft continues on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. EDT and can be followed on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

