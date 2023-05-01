Touchdown Wire gives Broncos a “B” grade for 2023 draft class

The Denver Broncos ended up picking five rookies in the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend. After the draft, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar graded all 32 team’s classes and he gave Denver a solid “B” grade.

As a refresher, here’s a look at the team’s draft picks this year:

Round 2: No. 63 overall: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Round 3: No. 67 overall: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Round 3: No. 83 overall: CB Riley Moss, Iowa

Round 6: No. 183 overall: DB JL Skinner, Boise State

Round 7: No. 257 overall: C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

And here is a portion of Farrar’s commentary for the Broncos’ draft class:

Mims is one of the better and more nuanced deep receivers in this class, and if he’s not catching passes right away in Sean Payton’s offense, it won’t be his fault. Drew Sanders trnafered from Alabama because he couldn’t get reps as an edge-rusher and moved to off-ball linebacker, which now gives him a really interesting two-level skill set. You’ll hear people saying that Riley Moss should move to safety, but the tape doesn’t show that at all — he’s a quick, aggressive cornerback who will give up the occasional big play, but is just as likely to erase his target. And I had a third-round grade on Skinner, who is one of the more interlining deep safeties in this class. The Broncos are the inverse Jay-Z — they have one (huge) problem, and about 99 things going well, and this draft class is in the latter category.

