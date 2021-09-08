The 2021 NFL season is upon us.

There is no greater past time than making predictions about the upcoming campaign. What teams will surprise? What players will shine? What rookies will make an instant impact?

After a summer spent watching all the film, studying all the rosters, and diving into the various coaching philosophies around the league, Touchdown Wire’s team of experts is ready to make their predictions. How will the next NFL season unfold on the field?

Here are Touchdown Wire’s 2021 NFL Predictions.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos Quarterbacks rule the roost in Most Valuable Player awards, but four running backs (Eddie Lacy, Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley, and Alvin Kamara) have taken the Offensive Rookie of the Year award since 2013, and I believe that Williams has more than enough talent to make it five. The Broncos have a game manager in Teddy Bridgewater, and head coach Vic Fangio has praised Williams' do-it-all skill set of late. As a runner, Williams is a tackle-breaking monster who brings Marshawn Lynch and Nick Chubb to mind, he's a plus blocker, and he can catch the ball. He's the NFL's next great running back. Laurie: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins It's about time a wide receiver gets some love when it comes to Offensive Rookie of the Year -- the position has been snubbed since Odell Beckham won it in 2014. With Tua Tagovailoa taking a step forward this offseason the Dolphins will rely heavy on their weapons to make plays in the open field. Waddle can separate, catch and has getaway speed to score a lot of touchdowns in this offense. Mark: Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots Go ahead and boo me. I've seen what makes you cheer... Yes, this absolutely stinks to high heaven, with a homer selection like this. But we all know the NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Don't believe me? Look at last year. Justin Jefferson was by many accounts the best offensive rookie in the NFL, but it was Justin Herbert who took home the hardware. The Patriots will put Jones in a position to be successful, with play-action designs and lots of plays called out of heavier personnel packages -- and against base defensive looks -- that will benefit the QB. New England might not be all the way back, but Jones should have a good year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos We're going to be asking what's in the water in Denver if things go this way. As much as Broncos fans wanted their team to take Justin Fields, Vic Fangio will wind up looking pretty smart in taking the Alabama alum instead. Surtain is a perfect fit in Fangio's man/match concepts, and this preseason, he allowed one catch on four targets in 34 coverage snaps for 12 yards, one pass breakup, no touchdowns, the route-jumping interception below, and an opponent quarterback rating of 0.0. Last time we checked, that's pretty good. https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1426650431552434177 Laurie: Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys Cowboys needed to revamp their defense in a big way and Parsons is a guy who they can build around, yes, he is that good. He is already PFF's highest graded linebacker against the run in preseason. He will be used in every single aspect of Dan Quinn's defense, pass rushing from the inside and outside, and also dropping back into coverage. Mark: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Cleveland Browns As you will see in a moment, I remain transfixed by what the Cleveland Browns did on the defensive side of the football. I further believe that by, say, Halloween the rest of the football world will be wondering what I am: How did the league let Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fall to Cleveland in the second round? He might be the perfect defender for the modern era, with the versatility to play in a number of different roles, but still having the ability to line up as an off-ball linebacker and stop the run.

Comeback Player of the Year

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Before he was lost for the rest of the season in Week 5 to an awful ankle injury, Prescott led the league in most relevant passing categories, and given Ezekiel Elliott's possible downturn as an elite runner, you can expect a high-volume passing game once again in 2021. Lest we forget, a healthy Prescott will be throwing to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb, who has the ability to Moss just about any defender. This goes south if Prescott has any lingering injury issues in-season, but the line starts here. Laurie: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants The former Offensive Rookie of the Year has over 3,500 yards from scrimmage in his career and reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of his first two seasons. Unfortunately, his third season was cut short after tearing his ACL week 2 and he's has been on IR ever since. With the additional playmakers on offense and quarterback Daniel Jones now entering his third year, Barkley has a chance to ease into this offense. Once he gets comfortable, he will essentially put the team on his back as the Giants reach the playoffs and he rightfully earns the Comeback Player of the Year award Mark: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals Fans should have some patience here with Joe Burrow. The miracles of modern medicine have allowed players to come back so quickly after ACL tears, but the healing process takes more time than you might expect. Specifically the mental healing process that goes into a quarterback fully trusting that his lower body will hold up after coming back from that injury. It might take some time for Burrow to get to that point, but in the end he'll get there, and secure Comeback Player of the Year honors.

First Head Coach Fired

(Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals I don't think any coaches will be fired in-season, and while I agree with Mr. Schofield that Matt Nagy is in a heap of trouble (as is Bears general manager Ryan Pace), Kingsbury has not done nearly enough with what he's been given to earn a Year 4 in the Valley of the Sun unless his Year 3 looks a lot better on the field than it does on paper. Kingsbury's offense is stale in a "Chip Kelly in the NFL" sense, his defense lacks any credible cornerbacks, and the front office keeps drafting multi-position defensive players nobody seems to know how to use. Kingsbury's record over his first two seasons? 13-18-1. He'll need to get past .500 to forward his NFL stay, and it doesn't look good in a brutally competitive NFC West. Laurie: Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals If there is any coach that is on the hot seat, it's Zac Taylor. His last two seasons with the Bengals, he's only won six games. As he enters his third year as head coach, its time to put up or shut up and show some progression. On top of the Bengals being tied for having the sixth hardest schedule, Taylor also hasn't put the pieces together to have a winning season. In fact, Cincinnati's offense has gotten worse, he has a quarterback who desperately needs to turn it around and instead of picking up an offensive lineman to protect him, they draft Ja'marr Chase, who let's be honest, hasn't had the greatest preseason. Ultimately, Taylor won't show the progression the organization needs to see which will lead to his departure before the end of the season. Mark: Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears I have felt that the ice under Matt Nagy's feet in Chicago was growing thinner by the day, and that was before seeing how Nagy handled rookie quarterback Justin Fields this training camp. Now granted, there might be reasons to start Andy Dalton in the season opener -- on the road, against a good defense -- but this team needs to turn to the rookie sooner rather than later. Having seen how Nagy handled Mitchell Trubisky, I am very pessimistic about how things unfold. Ultimately, I think Nagy pays the price as the organization looks to build around Fields.

AFC Division Winners

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs I went with the Ravens to avoid looking as if I was cribbing off Mark's picks -- in truth, I think the AFC North could be a toss-up between Baltimore and Cleveland, with Pittsburgh's defense regressing more than people may think. The Week 5 Sunday night matchup between the Bills and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium will be lit, as the kids say, and that's really where the power in this conference will be decided. Laurie: Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs The battle of the AFC North is going to come down to the last four games of the season and the Browns are looking at the easiest schedule of the three teams who will be in the hunt. The team who actually comes out of the AFC South will be the Colts with the addition of Carson Wentz. Despite his covid-19 issues, their offense under Frank Reich will bring them to the top of the division by season end. Mark: Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs Some pretty chalky selections here, although the Titans might be a bit of a surprise pick. Looking at the Indianapolis Colts one cannot help but wonder if they are the 2021 San Francisco 49ers, a team bitten hard by the injury bug and that underperforms as a result.

NFC Division Winners

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers While I'm pretty high on the Rams because of the Sean McVay-Matthew Stafford pairing, and I'm cool with Raheem Morris replacing Brandon Staley as the team's defensive coordinator, I wonder if we'll find out this season that the coaching job Staley did in 2020 was something for the books. The 49ers leapfrog Los Angeles, Seattle, and their own rotten injury luck last season to take the division -- a process that will expedite itself as soon as Trey Lance is the starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo can stop bumping his head on his own ceiling. Laurie: Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams My surprise pick of the day are the Dallas Cowboys. There is no question that when Dak Prescott is healthy, he's the best player on the field no matter who they are playing. If the quarterback can stay healthy behind their high ranked offensive line, the playmakers on offense will take them to the top of the division this year. Mark: Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams Washington gives the NFC East their first back-to-back division champions since the Philadelphia Eagles accomplished that feat back in 2004. The NFC West is fascinating, with Arizona on the rise and the Trey Lance Era set to start sooner rather than later.

AFC Wild Card Teams

(ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

Doug: Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers My only issue with the Browns is that I don't know where the explosive plays will come from in the passing game. We have to believe in a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. to a point, which is a bit of a thing. But that's as stacked a roster as you'll find in the NFL otherwise. With the Dolphins, it's a matter of how much Tua Tagovailoa has developed for Year 2. The Chargers have no such issues with Justin Herbert -- their second-year quarterback has already arrived. Laurie: Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans Despite the Titans defense being a question mark, they bring a lot to the table on offense and will be strong contenders to win the AFC South; we could even see them win a playoff game as well. With the rise of Tua Tagovailoa and the addition of Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins will be the surprise pick of all the wildcards as they have the fifth easiest schedule in the NFL. Mark: New England Patriots., Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers The Ravens remain dangerous coming out of the AFC North, and like many I'm buying into the Chargers this year, particularly because of how well Justin Herbert fares under pressure in the pocket. The Patriots selection? I won't lie, I went full homer here with that selection. Look, I need to be able to show my face when I go back to Boston for Thanksgiving.

NFC Wild Card Teams

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints I'm all about Russell Wilson, but I think the Rams take the wild card spot out of the West, as Pete Carroll's defense is in heavy transition. The Cowboys are an easy pick as long as Dak stays healthy and the defense is at least league-average, and I'm betting on Jameis Winston reducing his error rate and maintaining his big-play acumen in his second year with Sean Payton, and his first as the Saints' starting quarterback. Laurie: Washington Football Team, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers I am surprised nobody is higher on the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson as far as I know, is still actually on the team despite another boring offseason with ridiculous trade rumors. Unless Wilson is no longer on the team, the Seahawks will certainly be in the playoffs once again. Mark: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings I am not fully on-board with Kliff Kingsbury this season, but my heart is warming on the matter a little. I also like what the Cowboys did to address their defense, and perhaps the linebacker tandem to watch the next few seasons could be Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox. Finally, as a founding member of the "Justin Jefferson Is More Than a Slot Receiver" club, I think the Vikings earn the final playoff spot.

AFC Champion

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Buffalo Bills It's tough not to pick the Chiefs. I love the look of their new offensive line, the defense will be better this season, and there's that Mahomes guy to consider. But the Bills? I just think it's their time. Rookies Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham will add a desperately-needed pass rush, the secondary is the kind you need in the postseason, and I don't see any regression from Josh Allen as long as Brian Daboll is his offensive coordinator. Laurie: Kansas City Chiefs Last years' AFC champions will return to the Super Bowl as Patrick Mahomes is already in mid-season form. With the offensive line additions, Tyreek Hill on the outside and Travis Kelce up the seams, they will be hard to stop. The defense will be the key to winning it all. Mark: Cleveland Browns Again, I'm all in on the Cleveland Browns this year. I love how they addressed their defense in the off-season, I am very impressed with Kevin Stefanski from an offensive play-caller standpoint, and I think they'll survive what looks to be a brutal conference and earn a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

NFC Champion

(Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Doug: Green Bay Packers Would it surprise me if the Bucs were the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champs since the 2003-2004 Patriots? Not at all. They're the first team in the free agency era to return all 22 starters, and the 2021 Bucs are a very young team, except for the starting quarterback -- and we'll posit that Tom Brady guy is still decent. That said, I'll go with the specter of Pissed-Off Aaron Rodgers on another revenge tour of the NFL, and that includes revenge for the 2020 NFC Championship game, in which Rodgers was harassed non-stop by Tampa Bay's defenders. Laurie: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Its always hard to count out Tom Brady... so, we won't! The Buccaneers receivers are looking more comfortable than this time last year and the defense looks even better. With all of their starters returning and I have to mention how Antonio Brown is looking young again, Bruce Arians will take this team to the promise land to win it all. Mark: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Full credit to Bruce Arians and Jason Licht for the job they did in bringing the core of the Buccaneers back for another run. It pays off, as they earn a second-straight Super Bowl berth.

Most Valuable Player

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Doug: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills If the Bills are as good as I estimate them to be, Allen could be a shoo-in here. The Bills have a limited run game (to put it kindly), they line up in empty personnel packages as much as any team, they're absolutely devastating at it, and Allen has learned to use the playbook to its full potential. So, he's going to light up the sky with footballs. Oh, yeah -- he's also a Cam Newton-style red-zone weapon who scored nine rushing touchdowns last season. Laurie: Patrick Mahomes II, Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs have a high powered offense lead by one of the best arms in football. Mahomes has only lost one game by multiple touchdowns, and that was his last game. In the super bowl last year he was not even able to run plays that Andy Reid drew up because the offensive line couldn't hold a block. Expect those plays this year with his revamped line that he has been waiting for since 2019. Lets be honest, the guy can flat out sling the football. Mark: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sigh. There was a time when, as someone a mere seven months older than Brady, seeing him excel as he played into his 40s was heart-warming. Now, when he continues to rip seam routes and win Super Bowls, as I struggle with aching knees after mowing the lawn, it is not as cute anymore. Still, Brady is poised for another great season. He is fully healthy, the team is back around him, and he knows the offense better than he did last year. He might put up huge numbers for the Buccaneers this season.

Coach of the Year

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills McDermott will earn the award because the Bills' defense has the look of a top unit, but the Bills' ascent to potential Super Bowl champs will also get offensive coordinator Brian Daboll his own head coaching gig sooner than later. Laurie: Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers The 49ers are expected to be a better team than years prior with not just one but two quarterbacks. The injuries over the last two years don't represent how good the team is, Shanahan and Garoppolo are actually 24-9 together. He will have a package for Trey Lance and if it truly works out, Shanahan could pull off one of the best offenses in years and land himself NFL Coach of the Year. Mark: Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the Chargers, now and going forward. Certainly Justin Herbert is one. But Brandon Staley is another. If he indeed leads the Chargers into the playoffs as I'm predicting, he'll take home some hardware of his own.

Super Bowl Champion

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug: Buffalo Bills We've talked about the offense, but let's turn out attention to the defense -- the safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer is as good as any in the league, and you had better have consistent deep coverage in the playoffs. The Bills also have an impressive linebacker duo in Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, the pass rush looks to be better, and the three-headed cornerback duo of Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, and Taron Johnson allow the Bills to play a ton of nickel and get away with it. The one thing that limited Green Bay's passing game last season was two-high coverage, and I think that will be true in Super Bowl LVI. Laurie: Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs were so close to winning a Super Bowl back-to-back. This year they will return with a vengeance behind the offensive line that they have been waiting for. Tom Brady was only sacked one time in Super Bowl LV, so as expected, the Chiefs made some adjustments switched up the defense to get more pressure up front with Chris Jones. This high powered offense and adjusted defense which will be fun to watch as they move through the teams this season and take home the Lombardi trophy. Mark: Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought nearly the entire group back for another run. Tom Brady is not only fully healthy again, but he knows the offense better than he did a year ago and is on the same page with his receivers going into the season. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Brady gets yet another ring.

