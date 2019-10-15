Touchdown? Turnover on downs? Confused refs make controversial call in Lions-Packers

NFL refs have come under plenty of criticism this season. A number of questionable plays have resulted in game-altering results, much to the frustration of fans.

Those issues cropped up immediately during Monday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. In the first quarter, the refs gave two different signals on a touchdown run by Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.

While it was early in the contest, this was another potentially game-altering play. With the ball on the 1-yard line, the Lions decided to go for it on fourth down. Johnson got the carry and attempted to ram the ball into the end zone. Upon first glance, it was tough to tell whether he got in.

NFL refs have been under fire for questionable calls all season. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The refs must have felt that way too. One signaled touchdown. Another signals the Packers had made the stop. The play was eventually ruled a touchdown. The score put the Lions up 10-0 early.

The refs were immediately criticized on Twitter for not being on the same page.

One official signals for a touchdown, one official signals a turnover on downs.



The 2019 season in a nutshell. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 15, 2019

Some even thought the moment reminded them of another infamous failure by the refs. Packers fans, you might want to avert your eyes for this one.

Things got even worse of the Packers on the next drive. Running back Aaron Jones lost a fumble, which resulted in a field goal that put the Lions up 13-0. At least the refs can’t be blamed for that score.

