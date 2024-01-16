The touchdown run by Bills’ Josh Allen vs. Steelers from ground level (video)

The Bills got another gem from quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.

Allen was excellent in his team’s 31-17 win over the Steelers in the NFL’s Wild-Card round. Allen was safe with the ball but took his risks as usual.

This time, the main highlight came from his feet and not his arm. The Bills QB scampered 52 yards down the field for a touchdown on a play where he refused to go down.

The broadcast view of the play was great.

Anyone at the stadium probably had an elite look at it, too.

But how about from the field level?

Check out that look of Allen’s incredible run in the 13WHAM-TV clip below:

