With touchdown in reach, Dalvin Cook put on the brakes to help Vikings win

Nov. 22—Dalvin Cook wanted to end the game.

Tied at 31 with just over a minute left, the Vikings running back saw a path to the end zone. He saw the touchdown and a 38-31 lead in front of him.

Instead Cook slowed up, cut inside to get the first down and allowed himself to go to the ground. That forced the Packers to use the second of three timeouts and all but ensured they wouldn't get the ball back. Three plays later, Greg Joseph converted on a 29-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Vikings to a 34-31 win.

"I wanted to score so bad," Cook said. "Just to end the game (but) I knew I couldn't get Aaron Rodgers the football."

If Cook had broken his run outside and into the end zone, the Vikings may have still won. But after witnessing Aaron Rodgers tie the game just minutes before on a one-play, nine second touchdown drive, Cook wasn't going to take any chances giving the Packers more than a minute to work with.

Although a small, split-second decision, it was emblematic of a larger learning curve the Vikings have gone through this season. Sunday was the eighth one-score game the Vikings have played in and while they'd prefer to avoid these close calls, Cook admitted they've become comfortable in these moments.

"We had a meeting a couple weeks ago and (Patrick Peterson) said that us getting put in those positions, we learned a lot of stuff from them and it kind of helped us out knowing what not to do and what to do, how to finish the game and how it feels to win the game," Cook said.

"Yeah," head coach Mike Zimmer said with a slight grin, "they're very experienced at the last play of the games."

Following Cook's run, which brought the Vikings to the Packers 7-yard line, the Vikings opted not to try and advance the ball, instead kneeling down to leave it in Joseph's hands — and ensure Rodgers would be left on the sideline. Another small example the team is adjusting using its experience.

"Well, we hadn't stopped them the whole second half, and I didn't want him to have the ball," Zimmer said. "So, I figured the best place to win the game was him on the bench."

And while the game ended on the final play again, the way it got to that point was a departure from earlier points in the season. Previous close games and blown leads came as a byproduct of conservative play-calling and a lack of aggressiveness in on-field decision making. On Sunday, other than a second quarter three-and-out that ended on pitch to fullback C.J. Ham, the Vikings were largely pass-first. Minnesota ran 49 pass plays to just 21 run plays, including 39 passes on first and second down compared to just 17 runs.

The Packers 13-point comeback came because of a lack of execution on the defensive end and inspired play by Rodgers; Green Bay scored touchdowns on its last four possessions of the game.

"I talk to Kirk every week, and I told him, 'Look, you try to score touchdowns, you let me back the game down when it's time to do it,' " Zimmer said. "So, that's kind of our approach."

That certainly happened, as Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns. The end result is a 5-5 record, good enough for the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race with winnable games upcoming. A win next week at San Francisco would lift the Vikings above .500 for the first time since 2019.

"We don't want that, for every game to come down to those situations, but at the same time, you have the opportunity to learn from those experiences," Peterson said. "Hopefully, going forward, we can kind of find our way to put the forks in teams, put them away when we have to. But we're still trying to learn how to do that."