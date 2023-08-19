Late touchdown lifts Rams over Lakers

Aug. 19—MINERAL RIDGE — Everything was going according to plan for the Pymatuning Valley Lakers.

They had the lead. They had Mineral Ridge backed up inside its own 10-yard line with less than a minute to play.

The Rams were out of timeouts.

Then junior wide receiver Brady Balestrino took charge on the home sideline.

"I said, 'throw me the ball. I'll get it.' " said Balestrino, who did just that, on back-to-back plays, in fact.

He outjumped smaller Laker defenders for a 39-yard play, then — somehow — wrestled the ball away in the end zone with just eight seconds remaining of Friday's opener at Joe Lane Stadium.

Tack on a two-point conversion and the Rams had a 29-22 victory that left PV coach Neal Croston philosophical.

"Guys kept making plays," he said. "Unfortunately, at the end we tried to make plays instead of knocking the ball down or making the tackle.

"But the guys played all four quarters. They didn't give in."

Last season, the Lakers lost to the Rams by 33 points at home.

PV rebounded to win four of its last six games, capture the Northeast Athletic

Conference and qualify for the Division VI playoffs.

"The good news, it's Week 1, not Week 10," Croston said. "We'll get ready and move on and prepare for Cardinal."

Junior QB Ryan Croston picked up where he left off in a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022.

Friday night, he rushed 21 times for 89 yards and completed 6-of-10 passes for 109 yards.

Croston ran for one score and threw for another. The pass came two plays after he was banged up on a draw and had to leave the game.

Ty Vickery, another returning 1,000-yard rusher, added 62 yards on 15 attempts and a score.

Alex Simon had a pair of interceptions.

PV led 14-13 at halftime on Ryan Croston's 12-yard TD run in the first quarter and a 2-yard conversion by Vickery in the second.

After the Rams regained the lead on a 15-play, 78-yard drive, the Lakers drove 75 yards in seven plays. Croston found Jaren Nowakowski behind the secondary for a 33-yard play. The 2-point run by Vickery made it 22-21 with 11:06 remaining.

PV stopped the Rams on fourth down and 1 at the PV 46 with 4:19 to go.

The Lakers picked up a pair of first downs and forced Mineral Ridge to use its timeouts.

The drive stalled at the Rams' 35, however, and Croston, who had earlier recorded punts of 53 and 60 yards, nudged one out of bounds at the Mineral Ridge 9 with 38 seconds to go.

A defensive pass interference penalty moved the ball to the 24, setting up the miraculous ending.