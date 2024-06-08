Touch youth rugby program set to take place at the end of July

Jun. 7—The Clinton Parks and Recreation Department, along with Muddy River Rugby will offer touch youth rugby, beginning at the end of July.

The touch rugby program is intended to give boys and girls grades 6th through 8th a shot at learning about rugby. The grades are based off of the 2024-2025 school year.

You can sign up online at clintoniowa.recdesk.com and there is a $44 fee with a financial assistance rate of $26. The deadline to sign up is July 11.

Practices will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Tuesday, July 30.

Scrimmage dates will begin Aug. 3 and end Sept. 7.