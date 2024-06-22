Totti urges Italy to put ‘perfect’ Spain behind them at EURO 2024

Francesco Totti feels Italy should focus on progress in EURO 2024 and turn over a new leaf, accepting that Spain ‘were perfect’ in their performance.

The Azzurri had opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Albania, then fell 1-0 to Spain, but it was Gianluigi Donnarumma and the woodwork who kept the scoreline down.

That result ensured Spain will top Group B, but above all it badly dented the confidence of Luciano Spalletti’s side.

“They have to turn over a new leaf and focus on the next game,” 2006 World Cup winner Totti told Sky Sport Italia.

“Spain are a great team with world class young players. They were perfect on the night, whereas we were not the Italy that everyone was expecting. Now what matters is getting through to the next round.”

Totti gives EURO 2024 verdict on Italy

A point against Croatia on Monday evening would be sufficient to send the Nazionale through in second place, which most likely means a game against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

“We must not try to make comparisons between Italy and Spain. Some nights it all works perfectly for one team and goes wrong for the other. We just have to turn the page and focus on Croatia.”

Has Totti been impressed by any of the Azzurri so far at EURO 2024?

“There was not one particular name, everyone had ups and downs. I hope the squad can put in a great performance on Monday.”

Totti was also part of the Italy squad that made it to the EURO 2000 Final and was winning until a stoppage-time equaliser from France, eventually losing to a Golden Goal.