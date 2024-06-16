Totti names two Italy players who would have fit into 2006 World Cup squad

Francesco Totti believes that Federico Chiesa and Nicolò Barella would have fit into Italy’s 2006 World Cup squad ‘perfectly’ but jokes that he would have subbed off Federico Dimarco after a poor throw-in against Albania.

Legendary Italian striker Francesco Totti commented on the Azzurri’s EURO 2024 debut during an event in Rome on Sunday, as reported by Sky Sport Italia.

One of the former forward’s questions was about the players who would have been part of the Azzurri squad in 2006 when Totti and his teammates won the World Cup.

“Three or more, perhaps even more,” he replied.

“Surely, Chiesa and Barella would have fit that team perfectly.”

“To lift the World Cup is every player’s dream,” the former No.10 continued.

“I didn’t realise we had won after the last penalty kick and I still struggle to realise it today.”

Totti also praised Gianluca Scamacca, a product of the Roma academy, saying that he’s “a good striker” and “a beast” physically.

However, Totti expressed concern over Dimarco’s performance against Albania as a poor throw-in from the Inter defender cost Italy a goal in the early stages.

“This is why I could not be a coach. I’d immediately replace a player who makes such an error,” joked Totti.

“Dimarco has improved so much this season, except in this game, but then he made up for it.”

During his playing career, Totti won one Serie A title with Roma and one World Cup with the Azzurri.

The 47-year-old scored nine goals in 58 appearances with Italy’s national team.