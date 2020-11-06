Tottenham's progress over new Heung-Min Son contract slowed by player's representation change

Tottenham Hotspur's progress in attempting to secure Heung-Min Son to a new long-term contract could be slowed by the South Korean’s switch in representation.

Son has employed Creative Artists Agency and Base, who have strong links with Spurs, to handle contract and public relations matters following his success on the pitch.

CAA also work with Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho, striker Harry Kane and attacking midfielder Dele Alli and have a good relationship with the North London club.

But, despite the close links, the change in Son’s representation may slow down the progress on a new deal which Tottenham had hoped to wrap up with relative ease.

Son has always been a huge figure in his native South Korea, but his switch to CAA reflects a growing profile around Europe and the globe with the forward now rated as one of the best of his type.

The 28-year-old has already scored 10 goals this season and his next contract is likely to be the biggest and most important of his career.

Son currently earns around £110,000-a-week and CAA and Base will be well aware that his market value is far closer to double that figure, given his rising popularity and superb form.

There is no need for Tottenham to panic, given Son will still have two years remaining on his current contract, but chairman Daniel Levy is keen to avoid any of his star players approaching the final 18 months of their contracts.

Son is also understood to be as happy as he has ever been at Tottenham and is enjoying working under Mourinho.

Mourinho last month made it clear that he is keen for Son to sign a new contract and does not foresee any problems.

Asked about the possibility of a new contract for Son, Mourinho said: “I would love that. Son has three years (including this season) of contract, so it's not like we are in an extreme situation of everybody being too worried, I think it's more a question of Son loves it here.

“And I believe that he would like to commit his future to the club for more time. It is the club, and everybody in the club, being totally in love for this player and for this boy, and trying also to make him feel part of the furniture. And, of course, it's normal that the club tries to go from three to four or five or six, I don't know, but it's normal.

“But it's a very calm situation because Sonny has three more years of contract. But I wish, he deserves it and the club knows that. And I believe that sooner or later they will, without any pressure, they will arrive into a decision.”