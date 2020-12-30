Tottenham's game against Fulham called off after coronavirus outbreak

Mourinho - Tottenham's game against Fulham called off over coronavirus fears

Tottenham Hotspur's match tonight against Fulham has been called off amid a surge of cases at the West London club.

The match becomes the third Premier League game to be postponed since the season started. New dates for the matches have not been announced, but a fixture pile-up seems inevitable.

Just after 2pm on Wednesday, Jose Mourinho posted a message on Instagram apparently mocking the Premier League's lack of communication around tonight's fixture. The match was officially postponed just minutes later.

On Tuesday the Premier League told all clubs to revert to twice-weekly testing in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The latest round of testing in the league, from December 21 to 27, revealed 18 positive tests among Premier League players and staff — the highest number to date.

Premier League clubs have also discussed a two-week “cooling-off” break in the season next month over fears of Covid-19 outbreaks continuing to cause chaos.

Sheffield United’s game against Burnley took place on Tuesday night despite the club recording “numerous positives”, while Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl missed his side’s draw with West Ham after a member of his household tested positive.

Some view a mid-season postponement of games as inevitable as the new variant of the virus spreads across the UK and numbers of infections increase. Chris Wilder, Sheffield United’s manager, said: “It’s the start of something and will affect us and a lot of teams. Nobody is looking for an exit, or looking for the season to be canned. But all the numbers suggest it’s getting worse.”

Elite football was suspended in March earlier this year following the initial spread of Covid-19, with a three-month gap before the season started and players training on their own until the safety guidelines of Project Restart were agreed.

