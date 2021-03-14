Tottenham's Erik Lamela unleashes Premier League goal of the season, then gets red-carded (video)

Erik Lamela scored a golazo and in that moment, we were all Sergio Reguilón (right). (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Ever heard of a rabona?

It's where a soccer player kicks the ball cross-legged, wrapping their free leg around the back of their standing leg and using the free leg to kick.

If you're still confused, watch Tottenham's Erik Lamela unleash the best rabona you may ever see:

Lamela's moment of audacious madness gave Tottehnham a 1-0 lead in Sunday's North London derby, one of the Premier League's fiercest rivalry games. Arsenal ended up winning 2-1.

But let's freeze-frame Lamela's shot for a second. Look at what he was shooting at. Look at the bowling gutter-wide space he had to dart that ball into the lower-right corner. Just look at it. And he made it work.

(via NBC Sports)

It's actually the second time Lamela has scored an official goal via rabona. He also did it in the Europa League against Greek side Asteras Tripolis in October 2014:

Erik Lamela is not new to this, he's true to this ✨ pic.twitter.com/RUqhwBov3h — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 14, 2021

Lamela's wonder strike belied how the game actually went. Arsenal has controlled the run of play and scored twice through Martin Ødegaard and Alexandre Lacazette.

Lamela himself got sent off with a second yellow card in the 76th minute after throwing his hand in the face of Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

So the Gunners can take solace in the W. Plenty others will remember a goal that will live on the internet forever.

More from Yahoo Sports: