Tottenham XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of facing Crystal Palace this afternoon after Richarlison was ruled out for around three weeks with a knee injury picked up against Wolves last time out.

Spurs captain Heung-min Son, who was effective up front earlier in the season, is likely to replace Richarlison as Ange Postecoglou's focal point in attack, starting with Saturday's visit of the Eagles.

Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson are likely to compete for the two wide positions in the front three.

Pedro Porro is still a week away from returning to training, so Emerson Royal is likely to continue at right-back. Destiny Udogie, though, is back in training and should return on the left side of defence after missing the 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Postecoglou faces a decision in midfield, where Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur are leading the competition for two places, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso also in the mix.

Ryan Sessegnon will not be available again this season after undergoing another hamstring surgery in the week, while Manor Solomon remains some way from returning to training amid a series of complications with his own return from surgery.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Emerson, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son.

Doubts: Udogie

Injured: Richarlison, Porro, Sessegnon, Solomon, Forster

Time and date: 3pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium