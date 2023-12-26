Tottenham XI vs Brighton: Cristian Romero injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news

Cristian Romero is expected to be fit for Tottenham’s clash away to Brighton, despite being substituted with hamstring tightness in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton.

Eric Dier came on at half-time for the 25-year-old, who rested his right leg over an ice pack early in the second half but was later seen walking freely.

He will be assessed before the game and is considered likely to start alongside Ben Davies at centre-back at the Amex, as Micky van de Ven is still out until January with a hamstring injury of his own.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said Romero’s substitution in Spurs’ victory over Everton was precautionary. “He felt tightness in his hamstring just before half-time, so we had to take him off," the Spurs boss explained.

Scorer of Tottenham’s first goal, Richarlison, was replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on 63 minutes, and appeared to have pain in his back.

“Yeah he's okay," said Postecoglou. “He kind of had a sore back yesterday [Friday] in training. He wasn’t 100 per cent, but he was keen to start today.

“He got through the game, pleasing for him that he took his goal well and worked hard for us, but I kind of knew that at some point I’d have to take him off. But I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Meanwhile left-back Destiny Udogie is available for selection again, having served his one-match suspension after amassing five yellow cards over the course of the season. Yves Bissouma is still suspended for the Brighton match and two further games beyond that.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Skipp; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Doubts: Romero, Richarlison

Injuries: Perisic, Maddison, Bentancur, Van de Ven, Sessegnon, Solomon, Whiteman

Suspended: Bissouma

Date and time: 7:30pm GMT, Thursday December 28, 2023

Venue: Amex Stadium