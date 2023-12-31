Tottenham XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham will be without Dejan Kulusevski for today's meeting with Bournemouth in the Premier League as their absentee list grows longer still.

The Swedish international who played on after a nasty challenge from Lewis Dunk late in Thursday's 4-2 loss at Brighton, was booked for tugging Danny Welbeck's shirt which led to the Seagulls' second goal from the penalty spot, and is likely to be replaced in the starting XI by Giovani Lo Celso this afternoon having picked up five yellow cards and an automatic one-match ban.

Oliver Skipp is expected to be fit after missing the game at the Amex with a knock and could replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at No6, but manager Ange Postecoglou otherwise only has inexperienced options to bring in.

Alejo Veliz is pushing for more minutes after scoring his first Spurs goal from the bench on Thursday, while teenager Ashley Phillips could also make his first appearance for the club at centre-back, where Postecoglou used two full-backs in Emerson Royal and Ben Davies against Brighton.

Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon (all hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison (both ankle), Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon (both knee) and Yves Bissouma (suspended) are also unavailable.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison

Doubt: Skipp

Injured: Romero, Maddison, Van de Ven, Bentancur, Solomon, Perisic, Sessegnon

Suspended: Kulusevski, Bissouma

Date and time: 2pm GMT on Sunday December 31, 2023

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium