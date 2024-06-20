Tottenham, West Ham on High Alert as €15M-Rated Star Prefers PSG Move Over Premier League Switch

Rayan Cherki could force his way to Paris Saint-Germain despite Olympique Lyonnais reportedly turning down the capital club’s bid of €15 million plus an additional €3 million in bonuses.

Lyon turned down the offer not because they don’t want to see the player, whose contract expires in 2025, and this could be the last time the club can secure a sum for him, but because they could not agree on the terms of a deal.

OL’s rejection stems from their insistence on including a substantial sell-on clause in any potential deal. Nonetheless, expect this to be a bump in the road as journalist Graeme Bailey reports that Cherki is prioritizing a move to PSG.

Cherki’s heart is set on a move to PSG despite long-standing interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, and West Ham United.

Although the Frenchman wants to move to PSG, RMC Sport’s Walid Achercour stated that Cherki should consider a move to “another team with more playing time and less pressure.”

The 20-year-old had a notable season, featuring in 39 matches, scoring three goals, and providing nine assists for OL.