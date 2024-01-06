Tottenham warned over Radu Dragusin chase as Spurs eye double January deal

Tottenham have been warned by Genoa in their pursuit of Radu Dragusin.

The Romanian international has been earmarked as Spurs' top defensive transfer target in the January window as they seek extra centre-back cover during a season in which they have been without both first-choice duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for periods due to injury and suspension.

Ange Postecoglou wants injury-hit Tottenham to get their transfer business sorted early this month, with a new centre-back desired before they return to Premier League action against Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 14.

Talks over Dragusin began last week with French club Nice in no rush to part with rival target Jean-Clair Todibo, with Standard Sport understanding that Spurs were hoping to conclude a permanent deal for less than Genoa's initial £25million asking price.

Tottenham transfer target Radu Dragusin was back in action for Genoa on Friday night (Getty Images)

However, a breakthrough in negotiations has obviously yet to be reached, with the 21-year-old playing the full 90 minutes for Genoa in their 1-1 Serie A draw away at Bologna on Friday night.

Napoli are also rumoured to have entered the race for Dragusin as the defending Italian champions seek more defensive solidity, though the president of Genoa has now warned the player's suitors that they will not be pressured into a sale of one of their top assets this month.

“Radu is a top player and a top guy but we will make our final choice," said Alberto Zangrillo, per Fabrizio Romano.

“We don’t need to sell anyone, we will make our decision but we won’t be forced by anyone."

As well as trying to sign Dragusin, Tottenham also appear to be closing in on a shock loan swoop for former Chelsea striker and rumoured Manchester United target Timo Werner amid talks with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Spurs need more striking firepower in January with captain and attacking talisman Heung-min Son away at the Asian Cup in Qatar with South Korea.