Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Dejan Kulusevski equalises

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

Tottenham host Wolves in the Premier League

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Davies, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal, Matar Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Sarabia, Neto, Joao Gomes, Hwang.

46’ GOAL! - Dejan Kulusevski bangs in the equaliser (TOT 1-1 WOL)

42’ GOAL! - Joao Gomes heads the visitors into the lead (TOT 0-1 WOL)

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:15

Wolves just need to enjoy a spell on the ball to take the sting out of this game. Spurs are well on top, with Emerson stepping infield to win a free-kick off Toti. This set-piece is around 30 yards out in a central position, and Maddison is over it.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:12

Tottenham have conceded first in three previous home Premier League games this season, and they have gone on to win all of those matches – against Sheffield United, Brentford and Brighton. Can they go on to complete the turnaround now?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:11

OVER! Tottenham's tails are up now! Kilman concedes a corner, which Maddison swings into the six-yard box. Richarlison gets there first, but he can't keep his header down!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:10

It's fair to say that goal has changed the mood here! Spurs come again in search of a quickfire second, but Richarlison is caught offside after Maddison's shot deflects through to him off Lemina.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:08

We're back under way for the second half, with no changes made by either team. Wolves get the ball rolling again through Hwang.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:07

Goal Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:58

Wolves have only had around 35 per cent of the possession so far, but they have managed six shots to Tottenham's five, five attempts on target to none for the hosts, and have generated 0.58 expected goals (xG) to Spurs' 0.37. The longer this game goes on, the more the likes of Neto, Hwang and Sarabia will look to exploit Tottenham's high line on the break.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:57

It's half-time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Wolves are halfway to their first Premier League double over Spurs since 2009-10! O'Neil's team have been excellent from the off, sitting back to frustrate their hosts before striking on the break time and again. Hwang missed a glaring opportunity to give them an early lead, but Gomes made no mistake when he was left unmarked from Sarabia's 43rd-minute corner, planting his header past a helpless Vicario! In the midst of a tense battle for a top-four finish, Postecoglou's men need to show far more after the break.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:54

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 0-1 WOLVES.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:54

Wide! Wolves break on Spurs again and Sarabia finds a pocket of space on the right side of the box to take in Ait-Nouri's pass. He looks for the far corner with an audacious attempt, but there's not enough curl on it!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:53

Wolves are furious as Spurs play on with Lemina down, and Dawson has to scuttle across to prod a left-wing cross behind for a corner. The set-piece is lifted towards the far post, where Kilman rises to clear.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:52

GREAT SAVE, but the flag is up anyway! Dawson swings a lovely cross towards the far post, where Sarabia comes in on Davies' blind side to cushion a volley towards goal. Vicario dives down to his right to push it away, only for Sarabia to be ruled offside – still, Vicario didn't know that!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:50

We will have four minutes of stoppage time to end this first half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:49

Wolves are still getting so much space to break on Spurs, who look short-handed every time they lose possession. This time, Hwang almost wriggles away down the left, but Romero recovers to snuff out the danger.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:47

Wolves go short from the set-piece, and Ait-Nouri lifts a tempting cross into the area. There are no red shirts attacking it, but Richarlison bizarrely puts it behind for another corner on the far side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:45

Assist Pablo Sarabia García

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:44

Now Wolves push their hosts back, with Neto dropping a shoulder before darting past Emerson and seeing a low cross deflect into the side netting. Wolves get their first corner of the game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:44

Goal João Victor Gomes da Silva

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:44

We're into the final five minutes of the first 45, and Spurs are just struggling to get going. Emerson moves into a midfield position but then sprays a terrible ball out of play on the opposite side, gifting Wolves possession back.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:43

Anthony Taylor has a wry smile on his face here, what a defensive header that is! Van de Ven steps forward to help the ball back towards the Wolves box, but it strikes the referee on the head and rebounds to Neto! Spurs get the ball back, but Emerson's cross is held by Sa.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:42

Wide! That's more like it from Spurs. Van de Ven steps out of defence before finding Maddison in space on the edge of the box. He cuts the ball back for Kulusevski, but under close pressure, he can only awkwardly stab wide of the near post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:40

There are more audible groans from the home fans as Sarabia, then Ait-Nouri, win fouls in midfield. Wolves have done well to frustrate the crowd so far.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:38

Both teams have attempted four shots so far, but Spurs are yet to hit the target with any of theirs, while Wolves have done so three times. The visitors are also edging the expected goals (xG) battle, 0.42-0.29.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:37

The home fans sound their frustrations again as the ball is worked wide to Sarr, who lets it slip under his boot and out of play. Tottenham need more composure in front of a packed Wolves defence.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:35

We're past the half-hour mark here, and we've been treated to an open, watchable game so far. Wolves have had to absorb plenty of pressure but as always, Spurs have given up lots of space on the counterattack. Wolves have just failed to punish them so far.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:34

Another opening for Wolves! Hwang speeds onto a pass into the left-hand channel before brilliantly sitting Van de Ven down as he cuts back onto his right foot. He then finds Gomes near the penalty spot, but he takes too long to release his pass to the unmarked Semedo and the chance is gone!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:34

Ait-Nouri shows great feet on the left-hand side, tricking his way past Emerson before looking to release Neto. That man Van de Ven is there to mop up the danger, though, speeding back to make the interception.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:32

Danger! Maddison's corner is headed away by the towering Dawson, but it goes straight back to Maddison and he wins another set-piece off Kilman. Sa goes down as the next corner is delivered onto the edge of the six-yard box, but Wolves eventually scramble it clear. This is much better from Spurs after a difficult period.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:30

Maddison's cross is only half cleared as Tottenham pack the box, and Richarlison nearly gets onto the second delivery into the area, with Dawson edging him out to put it behind for a corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:30

Sarr gets up on the underlap to receive Kulusevski's pass, and Toti steps in to trip him right before he can reach the penalty area. Maddison is stood over this free-kick, which will come from a crossing position on the right.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:28

Wolves are getting so much space on the counterattack, but they're not making the most of it! Gomes surges through midfield and has both Neto and Hwang breaking ahead of him, but his pass towards the former is too powerful and runs out of play.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:27

Tottenham have scored in 36 successive Premier League matches. Only Arsenal, who netted in 55 straight between May 2001 and November 2002, have ever enjoyed a longer run in the competition, though the last team to shut Spurs out in the top flight was Wolves last March, winning 1-0 under Julen Lopetegui at Molineux. They're moving the ball patiently now, with Wolves sitting back in their 3-4-3 shape.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:27

Wolves break again and Ait-Nouri fires a pass up the sideline for Hwang to chase. Neto is with the South Korean, but Van de Ven uses his recovery pace to snuff out the danger. Wolves win the ball back and come again, but Neto can't direct his header towards goal from Sarabia's cross.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:24

Close! What a cross that is from Son! He whips a teasing, left-footed delivery right across the face of goal, but neither Richarlison nor Kulusevski is attacking it and Toti can make the late decision to let it run. It only needed a touch!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:23

Wolves play on with 10 men as the play resumes, with Lemina forced to spend a few moments on the sidelines before being beckoned back onto the pitch by referee Anthony Taylor. He looks fine to continue.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:23

Lemina is back on his feet now, which is a positive sight for Wolves. He has been absolutely crucial in the heart of O'Neil's two-man midfield this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:23

Lemina is still laid out on his back, receiving attention from the medical staff. It looks like it could be a head or neck injury, so all the necessary checks must take place.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:21

There's a concern for Wolves here, with Lemina down after an aerial duel with Richarlison, who nudged him in the back. The midfielder receives treatment near the edge of his own box as O'Neil takes the chance to pass on some tactical instructions.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:20

Save! It's another dangerous break from Wolves! Neto gets his head up on the left and finds Sarabia on the edge of the box with an outswinging cross. The Spaniard just fails to find space for a shot so tees up Ait-Nouri, who cuts onto his right foot before bending an effort towards the bottom-right corner. It lacks the power to beat Vicario, though, and he drops to his left to hold it.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:18

OVER! Spurs work it patiently from left to right, and Kulusevski's dinked cross is headed out by Semedo. It only reaches Davies on the edge of the box, and the stand-in left-back sends a powerful volley spiralling over Sa's crossbar. Unlucky!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:17

Tottenham have found it tough against Wolves lately, losing three of their last four Premier League games against them, including their dramatic defeat in the reverse fixture. The visitors are enjoying a positive spell here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:14

There were questions as to how Wolves would line up in Cunha's absence, and Neto has started this game out on the left. Sarabia is drifting infield from the other side, with Hwang leading the line. Sarabia looks for Neto with an ambitious ball in behind, but Vicario gets out to claim it.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:14

Wolves have succeeded in slowing the pace of the game since Dawson's head injury, which came after a blistering start from Tottenham. They get another chance to break as Sarabia releases Semedo on the overlap, but his cross is far too heavy for Neto at the back post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:11

Hwang already has 10 Premier League goals this season, two more than he managed in his two previous campaigns combined (five in 2021-22, three in 2022-23). He should have got his 11th there.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:11

MASSIVE CHANCE FOR WOLVES! How is it not 1-0?! Wolves press high and Lemina recovers possession in a good area, with Sarabia eventually finding Semedo in space on the right side of the box. His powerful strike is pushed out by Vicario, then Hwang somehow blazes over on the follow-up from six yards out. The flag stayed down, and he should have scored!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:10

Save! Wolves get their first chance to break as Hwang helps the ball right to Sarabia. The Spaniard cuts inside to shoot from 25 yards out, but it's comfortably claimed by Vicario.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:08

Dawson stays down holding his head after Sa catches Son's cross at his near post. The Wolves man is eventually back to his feet, though, and he will be fine to carry on.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:08

Davies looks for Maddison's run with a clever ball inside from the left touchline, and Sa has to race to the edge of his box to clear. Spurs come straight back and Maddison dummies a cutback for Richarlison, but he's crowded out and Wolves eventually survive.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:07

Tottenham fail to make anything of their early corner as Toti heads clear for Wolves. Spurs only needed three minutes to go ahead in the reverse fixture and led for 87 minutes, only to collapse spectacularly in stoppage time.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:05

Spurs are immediately on the front foot as Kulusevski and Maddison work the ball out left to Son. The play eventually comes all the way back across to Richarlison, whose teasing delivery is headed behind by Kilman.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:03

We're under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs kitted out in all white and Wolves in their red and green change kit.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:55

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have posted three away wins over Tottenham, with only Chelsea and Liverpool (four each) recording more in that span. Can they cause Spurs more problems here? We're about to find out – kick-off is rapidly approaching!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:55

O'Neil, meanwhile, makes just one alteration to the Wolves team beaten by Brentford last Saturday. Cunha is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and it's Hwang – making his first appearance since the Asian Cup – who sees off competition from Bellegarde to start in his place. Elsewhere, Mario Lemina's younger brother Noha travelled with the squad for this game, but he misses out on a place on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:50

Tottenham make four changes to the side which beat Brighton in dramatic circumstances last week. The headline news is that Son makes his first start since returning from the Asian Cup, having come off the bench to assist Johnson's winner last time out. Bissouma, Emerson and Davies are also brought in, with Werner and Bentancur dropping to the bench and Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro out injured.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:45

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:45

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Pablo Sarabia, Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Neto.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:45

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Radu Dragusin, Bryan Gil, Timo Werner, Giovani Lo Celso, Brennan Johnson, Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:40

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies; Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Son Heung-min; Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:40

Indeed, Wolves trailed in November's reverse fixture until the 90:30 mark, when Pablo Sarabia's incredible touch and finish dragged them level before Mario Lemina hit a 97th-minute winner. That is one of several memorable successes Gary O'Neil has masterminded over the Premier League's elite this season, with Wolves also winning 4-2 at Chelsea on their last road trip. However, they fell to a demoralising 2-0 defeat to Brentford last week, losing star forward Matheus Cunha to injury in the process – how will they handle his absence here?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:34

Tottenham are looking good for a return to the Champions League following a strong start to 2024. Indeed, Ange Postecoglou's men are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, winning each of their last five at home, and last week's dramatic victory over Brighton and Hove Albion felt like an important moment in the battle for a top-four finish. With Aston Villa losing to Manchester United, Spurs moved one point clear of their rivals in fourth, and they will be looking to maintain their positive momentum here. Also on the menu is a dose of revenge, over a side who inflicted one of Spurs' most gut-wrenching defeats under Postecoglou...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:34

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture from north London as Tottenham host Wolves!

Tottenham vs Wolves line-ups

14:07 , Mike Jones

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.